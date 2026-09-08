A real-time estimate from Brown University puts the energy bill linked to the war in Iran at $100 billion for American consumers. The same estimate shows that the figure is rising by about $1 million every two minutes.

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The Watson School Iran War Energy Cost Tracker at Brown estimates that higher gasoline and diesel prices have already added more than $760 in energy costs for the average American household. The tracker indicates that gasoline accounts for most of that extra expense, with diesel costs picking up in recent weeks.

AAA reported a national average of $4.14 a gallon for regular gasoline heading into the Labor Day weekend and called it the highest price ever recorded for that holiday. On Friday, the national average for diesel reached $5.85 a gallon, AAA said, a level it stated was above the previous all-time high.

Added gasoline and diesel costs fall heaviest on Texas, Brown tracker finds

The Brown tracker states that the extra burden has not been even across the country. Texas has recorded the largest total, with an estimated $11 billion more paid by drivers in the state for gasoline and diesel since the war started, according to the tracker.

"The war in Iran has now cost U.S. consumers $100 billion in higher energy prices, and the bill is rising another $1 million about every two minutes, per a real-time estimate from Brown University."



via @BerkowitzBT pic.twitter.com/LG4FdXrL1Q — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) September 7, 2026

Energy prices have increased since the war with Iran began in February. Reports have pointed to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz as a reason fuel prices moved higher.

Trump has insisted that Americans are willing to pay higher prices for a limited time to keep Iran from having a nuclear weapon. Americans are already feeling the pinch, as diesel prices just hit a record in America amid global supply fears. A June CBS poll showed that 69 percent of Americans think the cost of the war was not worth entering the conflict in the first place.

Only 25 percent of Americans would say the war in Iran was worth it, according to a Reuters poll conducted August 28-31. An August YouGov poll showed that 65 percent of Americans want a deal to end the war as soon as possible.

In the Oval Office in June, Trump said, “I think it’s going to end pretty soon. I don’t think they can go much longer.” A temporary ceasefire involving Iran, Israel, and the U.S. collapsed earlier this year, and fighting started again. Negotiations among the three countries have continued but have not produced an agreement to end the war.

Former U.S. defense secretary Leon Panetta said the war could last at least another six months. The war’s financial toll continues to mount, as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently told the Senate the conflict has already cost $37.5 billion.

He told The Guardian, “It’s no mystery that the United States and Iran are caught in a terrible stalemate, in which there really are very few options available to bring this war to an end.” He added, “I think the likelihood is this war is going to continue for another six months without being resolved.”

Among registered voters asked which party they are likely to support in November, Democrats now hold a 7.5-point lead over Republicans, a Financial Times/Focaldata poll showed, compared with a five-point lead one month earlier.

Last month, Democratic strategist James Carville said, “It’s so hard after being so obsessed with Trump for so long for the last 10 years; it’s just been Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump – the country is starting to turn away from him.”

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