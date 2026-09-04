U.S. diesel prices have officially blown past their previous all-time high. The national average hit $5.820 a gallon, according to GasBuddy, beating the $5.819 record. Diesel prices had already remained above $5 a gallon. Now, 2026 is on track to become the most expensive year for diesel in U.S. history.

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The surge comes as a global supply crunch puts more pressure on diesel markets. As per Reuters, renewed hostilities between the U.S. and Iran have raised concerns about global distillate supplies. Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries have added another problem, since Russia is a major source of diesel exports, and Moscow has now banned diesel exports.

The timing is especially bad because demand is expected to rise in the coming months. Farmers in the Northern Hemisphere are entering harvest season, while planting activity in the Southern Hemisphere will also require more diesel. Heating oil demand typically increases ahead of winter as well. That combination could put even more pressure on already-tight supplies.

This is going to show up in the price of basically everything you buy

Diesel is heavily used in trucking, agriculture and industrial activity. That means higher diesel prices can spread through the broader economy. We’ve already seen how painful rising fuel costs can be for ordinary Americans. Those costs can eventually push food prices higher.

BREAKING: according to GasBuddy data, the live U.S. national average price of diesel has set a new record: $5.820/gal, surpassing the previous daily $5.819/gal all-time high that occurred June 17, 2022. (9/3/26 3:25pm ET) — Patrick De Haan (@GasBuddyGuy) September 3, 2026

The supply situation is already looking rough. U.S. distillate inventories averaged their lowest levels for this time of year since. The East Coast is in an even tighter position. Distillate inventories there fell to a record-low 19.3 million barrels for the week.

That is particularly concerning with winter approaching. Distillate stocks include both diesel and heating oil, meaning the same limited supplies serve multiple needs. And there are many homes and businesses on the East Coast that rely on heating oil for space heating and power generation.

U.S. refiners are already trying to take advantage of the situation. Refiners have raised operating rates to multi-year highs to capture strong margins and increase diesel output. But supplies remain constrained by refinery disruptions elsewhere in the world.

The numbers show just how tight the market has become. Per USNews, The U.S. diesel crack spread reached a record intraday high of $108.02 a barrel. The crack spread measures the profitability of turning crude oil into refined products.

For now, truckers and farmers are heading into a period when they typically use more diesel. At the same time, U.S. inventories are sitting at historically low levels. Gas prices have already become a major political flashpoint, and diesel is now giving Americans another reason to pay attention to the cost of fuel. With global supply disruptions still weighing on the market, there is a real possibility that Americans haven’t seen the end of this price surge yet.

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