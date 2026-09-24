An 81-year-old man named Don Johnson is finally getting a well-deserved break after a viral video of his grueling work schedule sparked a massive wave of support. Johnson, who had been working 14-hour days to cover his wife’s medical costs, saw his life change overnight when a stranger launched a fundraiser that has already collected over $400,000.

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As reported by the NY Post, the situation came to light after Erin Howell, a resident in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, checked her home security footage. She had been waiting for luggage that was lost on a recent flight, and when it finally arrived, she saw Johnson struggling to carry the heavy bags up a steep flight of stairs.

Howell explained on GoFundMe, “The other day, my door cam caught an 81-year-old man slowly and painstakingly carrying my heavy luggage that had been lost on a recent flight up a steep flight of stairs. He looked absolutely exhausted, and his steps were heavy with effort.” She continued, “It completely broke my heart to see a man of his age doing such intense, grueling physical labor.”

He says many other employers turned him away

Johnson has been married to his wife, Josephine, for 57 years. When she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, the financial pressure became immense. The couple moved in with their daughter to help manage the situation, but the mounting medical bills and prescription costs forced Johnson to look for employment.

❤️ 81-year-old Donald went viral for working long hours returning lost luggage to support his wife of 57 years, who is battling cancer and struggling with medical bills.



After seeing him struggle to carry her belongings, a woman started a GoFundMe that has raised $70,000, hoping… pic.twitter.com/7qWaZrBYTq — TMZ (@TMZ) September 24, 2026

He reportedly spent three years working as an independent contractor, delivering luggage to homes. It was a difficult search for him, as he noted that many other employers turned him away. As he told NBC5 Dallas-Fort Worth, “I tried Amazon and Walmart and other places. It was either not the right moment, or they just passed on me.” When asked about his specific role, he told Howell, “It’s the only job that will hire me.”

His dedication to his wife led him to work 14-hour days, often reportedly driving hundreds of miles. This schedule put significant wear and tear on his vehicle, which had already logged over 200,000 miles. Howell felt compelled to step in after seeing the toll this lifestyle was taking on him.

She launched a campaign on GoFundMe, aiming for a goal of $300,000. As she stated, “At an age when he should be resting and spending every precious single moment by his wife’s side, he is out on the road lifting heavy bags just to keep her alive and cared for.” She added, “He shouldn’t have to carry this crushing financial and physical weight all by himself anymore.”

The response from the public has been incredible. The fundraiser has already brought in over $400,000 and the goal has been changed to $500,000, providing the couple with a much-needed financial safety net. Johnson is clearly relieved to step away from the delivery work.

He told KDFW, “I think I’m going to be able to stop working, and that’s amazing.” He noted that while they are still navigating the challenges of Josephine’s illness, they are in a much better position now. Josephine has also found renewed strength from the support. She shared, “I can face it. I think that’s the big difference. Some have made comments and they’re praying for us. And it’s just, it’s a joyful feeling.”

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