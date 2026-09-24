In a now-viral video clip posted on the X account No Context Giants, the game’s broadcast showed a woman wearing a Giants hat sidestepping back into her mid-row seat while holding three plates of food. All the while, she has her baby settled into her front carrier. The Giants’ longtime broadcast booth of Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper quickly took to praising the woman for her multitasking efforts, dubbing her “an Olympic Champion.”

Recommended Videos

The moment unfolded during the Giants’ Tuesday game against the Twins, and the video quickly drew widespread backlash online. As the camera followed the woman down the row, Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper became the first to point her out. “Holy smokes, Mike! Look at this,” Kuiper said. His broadcast partner, Mike Krukow, quickly praised what appeared to be an impressive juggling act, saying, “If there’s ever a true definition of a multitasking mother, that is the deal right there.”

Right before she sat down, the woman briefly spoke with the man seated nearby, presumably her partner. He stood up, appeared to say something to her, then watched as she took her seat with the food in hand and the baby on her chest. To his credit, he did move a coat off the chair to make room for her. Moments later, Kuiper seemed to catch part of the exchange on the broadcast. “Did I just hear that guy say, ‘Did you forget something?'” Duane Kuiper said.

The guy next to her just watched her juggle everything while waiting for his food

Kruk and Kuip then joked that the man was asking whether she forgot to get ketchup while the next pitch was delivered. The man ate his food while the mother and her baby watched on, trying to get settled. Krukow handed the woman an honorary title: “Well, that’s mom of the year right there!” Mike Krukow said. However, Kuiper had a gloomier prediction, as the man was already eating. “She’ll be the last one to eat, too,” Duane Kuiper added.

This video is just one of the many viral moments, like when a Guardians fan snatched a home run ball from a young girl. Many viewers on X criticized the man for eating while the woman seemingly juggled both the baby and the food on her own. One commenter had harsh words for the situation, writing, “I hope that lady sees this and reevaluates her relationship.”



Others on the social media platform quickly piled on, with one commenter writing, “the divorce came out of nowhere.” While many rushed to the woman’s defense, one commenter seemed to worry about facing similar treatment: “Better to be single than to be a woman that ends up like this…” Some even said “I didn’t mind to get food w/my 2 kids at a game if my husband asked me to do this. I’m the head of household, making the decisions,” and “I’m on the guys side…probably hasn’t eaten all day after driving to the park, paying for the tickets, parking, and the food…”





Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy