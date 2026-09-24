A woman who posts on TikTok as Danielle Samuels (@danielleasamuels) said someone allegedly collected two new iPhones she had ordered from T-Mobile about 30 minutes before she arrived at a UPS Store. In a video that has gained 2.2 million views, she used the caption “Somebody scamming at UPS AND T-MOBILE.” On-screen text in the clip stated she had ordered two new iPhones from T-Mobile and that someone arrived 30 minutes before her with her driver’s license and tracking number.

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Samuels said in the video that a man came in with an ID that listed the name Danielle Samuels and the same address. UPS tracking screenshots shown in the video listed the package as delivered to a UPS Access Point in Doraville, Georgia, at 2:46 p.m. and then marked delivered in Conyers, Georgia, at 3:02 p.m. On-screen text said the UPS site listed delivery at 3:02 while the suspect signed for it at 3:01.

She said the store owner would not let her see the camera footage and would only allow police to view it. She also said the owner told the front-desk worker not to communicate with her and that it took a long time to pull up the footage.

Later videos describe a police report, blocked claims, and no refund so far

The video showed a still from security camera footage of a man in a white shirt and hat at the counter. On-screen text called him “The Suspect” and asked whether he looked like Danielle. A later shot showed a gold Range Rover with Georgia plate SNY0799. On-screen text said someone had seen a guy in a gold car ripping open packages and noted the white shirt and hat.

In a follow-up TikTok video, Samuels said she had no new update at that time. She said she filed a police report the day of the incident and received it later, but that it was missing a lot of information. She said she tried to file a claim on the UPS site through the tracker and kept getting a message that the sender does not allow claims for that package.

She said she called T-Mobile and filed a report for a stolen phone she never received, but did not get a confirmation, which she called odd. She said T-Mobile told her the investigation would take seven days and that she would not get her money back or a new phone sent out during that time.

She said she planned to send certified letters to T-Mobile and UPS asking them to surrender all files, documentation, and video footage from the purchase through the hour after the phones were taken. She said she could not file small claims until she had that material.

Samuels said she had already disputed the charges with her bank. Addressing comments that she was associated with the person who picked up the phones, she said, “Why would I even show up if he was there 30 minutes before I even got there? I had no reason to be there if I was associated.” She added that they “already had the motherf–king phones” and that she would not have called the police on herself or her partners if she had been involved.

In a third video on TikTok, Samuels said she believed T-Mobile started the problem. She repeated that UPS would not let her file a claim and that she had never seen a message saying the sender does not allow claims.

She said T-Mobile told her twice that a refund had been processed and to wait 72 hours, but she still had no money. She added that her bank told her that because T-Mobile showed tracking that listed the package as delivered, the bank could not do anything and the matter was in the police’s hands.

She claimed that she does not normally ship to a store or to UPS and usually ships to her home. She said she changed this order to store pickup because she knew she would not be home in time to sign. She said shipping to a T-Mobile store was not an option on that order because it included an iPhone Air. She said this was the second time she had tried to order an iPhone Air and that an in-person attempt at an Apple Store also did not go through.

Samuels said she has a separate issue with Verizon in which her account lists her current phone as an iPhone Air even though she said she is using an iPhone 16. She held up a gold iPhone with three camera lenses and asked whether it looked like an iPhone Air. She said she is done trying to get an iPhone Air and that she just wants her money back while she is trying to move into a new place.

She said she did receive a $1,000 refund from a U-Haul storage company after her storage unit flooded following the phone incident, and that the damaged items totaled exactly $1,000. Delivery disputes are not uncommon, like when a Tallahassee woman ordered two iPhone Pro Max phones and started badmouthing FedEx over a delayed delivery.

Viewers commented on the first video. One person wrote, “how tf they got your id and tracking number bruh.” Another wrote, “THE WORKER IS IN ON IT.” A third wrote, “She scanned it in at 3:01 and then immediately delivered it to him at 3:02. She wanted to make sure the actual owner did not get there before him.”

Others wrote, “So the suspect wears a hat to cover his face and knows the exact angles to stand to avoid detection….. that’s not suspect at all!” and “Omg they tell the same story at every ups. It’s sad af.”

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