Tallahassee woman ordered two iPhone Pro Max phones. She started badmouthing FedEx after the delivery: ‘I’ll be there tommorrow’

A Tallahassee woman who posts on TikTok as Keezy (@officalkeee) said in a video that she ordered two iPhone Pro Max phones and later accused a FedEx delivery of being opened and swapped. The first TikTok video, which she said had drawn 263,600 views and 1,000 comments, showed her holding boxes and a pink phone that she said did not match what she ordered.

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Keezy said she had ordered a blue iPhone 17 Pro Max and a silver iPhone 17 Pro Max through Xfinity. In the video, she held up a pink phone with two camera lenses and pointed to boxes that she said showed a three-lens Pro Max design. She said her girlfriend received the shipping box upside down and that the tape on the package looked as if it had been pulled off and put back on.

She addressed FedEx directly and said, “I’ll be there tommorrow.” In the same video, she also said, “FedEx, count your f–king days because I will be there tomorrow. Tallahassee, Florida, at the main location because y’all got me f–ked up.” On-screen text in that clip read “FEDEX!!! In tallahassee !” Her caption tagged FedEx and called the workers “stealing a– employees” and “Junky a– workers.”

Follow-up videos showed a police report, an Xfinity refund, and a later store order

Keezy later posted an update on TikTok, which she labeled Part 2. She said she had spent the weekend trying to get the order sorted rather than filming right away. She said she filed a police report and then uploaded documents to Xfinity for a shipping claim.

An on-screen email she showed said the police report had been received and would be processed by the Tallahassee Police Department. Another email she displayed from Xfinity said documentation was needed to process a shipping claim for a stolen, missing, or damaged package, including a police report and photos or video.

Keezy said an Xfinity representative was on the phone approving her claim for both phones while she uploaded the files. She said FedEx had given them a ticket number, but never called back. “FedEx ain’t work for damn because we got the little number, little ticket thing, but they never called us back,” she said. She added that she and Xfinity were the ones handling the issue.

She said she received a refund and would get the phones again. An Xfinity email shown in the video stated, “A refund is coming your way,” and said a refund of $123.33 would be issued to the payment method on file. Keezy told viewers that if they ship through FedEx, they should look for another route “because they do indeed f–king steal.”

On the pink phone, she said it “shouldn’t have been in my sh-t” and that it “had to be like the workers or somebody else because it was only factory reset.” An image in that video showed a young girl holding a pink iPhone with on-screen text that read “My 3rd grader.”

Keezy said, “Don’t steal from me because I don’t steal from nobody. I don’t ask nobody for sh-t. I work hard for me and my kids, so don’t steal from me.” She added that karma is real and that “everything went in my favor.”

She also showed an Xfinity message saying Keeley Maines’s mobile service was cancelled and another message congratulating her as an Xfinity Gold member after an upgrade. She said the last update would come when she actually had the replacement phones. Problems with FedEx deliveries have also involved driver conduct, as seen when a Kansas driver lost his job after Ring camera footage captured his remarks.

In a third TikTok video marked “Last Update ! Part 3 FedEx!!,” Keezy said she went to an Xfinity store to order the phones in person. She filmed inside a brightly lit store and showed an employee behind the counter. She said the worker helping her was “quick and fast.”

The good news, she said, was that she could get the phones again. The bad news, she said, was that they had to order them in the store and pick them up through FedEx at another location because the website did not give that option.

The video then cut to an outdoor porch where two white boxes labeled iPhone 15 Pro Max sat next to a brown paper bag, with a FedEx truck visible on the street. Keezy said she had been “hoping and praying they did not steal my sh-t, but they did deliver them.” FedEx delivery videos have sparked online debate, like when a woman was filmed honking at a truck parked on the road while making deliveries.

Viewers responded to the first video with their own delivery stories. One commenter said they only use store pickup. Another wrote, “oh fedex is KNOWN to steal iphones like it’s bad.” A third said Apple would lock the phones quickly and hoped she had reported them stolen so they could not be used.

Someone who said they used to work in an Apple warehouse tech department wrote that they had handled many claims of customers saying FedEx stole their phones. Another commenter advised filing a police report and contacting upper management. One person said they always open phones in front of the delivery driver and claimed that in the past six years, that habit had saved them headache because phones “has been stolen about 60% of the time.”

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