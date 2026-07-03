Video shows a woman honking at a FedEx truck parked on the road while making deliveries, and the internet is pointing to a possible legal concern

A point-of-view clip of a woman has come to light. Apparently, she was driving and came across a FedEx delivery truck parked on the street. As it was making a delivery, this woman can be heard honking at the truck, as reported by the Daily Dot. Other cars can also be seen passing in the other lane, but the woman remains stationary.

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The footage, which appears to be a repost, was shared on Twitter/X by @ClownWorld. It lasts almost 50 seconds and shows a windshield view of a woman driving. A FedEx truck can be seen parked ahead of her with emergency blinkers turned on, and as its shutter opens, an employee can be seen handling the packages. The woman then honks her horn multiple times and reportedly says, “Can you please move from the middle of the road? We need to go. I’m recording this.”

During her honking, other vehicles can be seen overtaking the delivery truck. However, the woman seemed to stand still and record the entire video. The reposted clip seemingly went viral, garnering over 200,000 views, and many shared their opinions on the interaction.

The audience seemingly identified a legal concern

The video seems to end without any sign of confrontation with the employee. In the caption, the person who reposted the clip claimed, “Delivery drivers don’t exactly have the luxury of finding a perfect parking space every few minutes. The world doesn’t stop just because you’re mildly inconvenienced.” Apart from this, viewers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the situation.

A woman started honking at a FedEx driver, telling him to move because she wanted to get through. Meanwhile, every other car simply went around the truck without any issue.



I’m genuinely curious where she expected a full-size FedEx truck to park while making deliveries.… pic.twitter.com/0SKkp7bJp7 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) July 2, 2026

One of them wrote, “Laying on the horn because a delivery truck hasn’t mastered the art of teleportation is wild.” Another mentioned, “This is peak entitlement logic. The FedEx driver is doing his job delivering packages while she throws a fit over basic reality.” The same person also added, “If everyone else can simply go around, maybe the problem isn’t the truck.” While these seemed to criticize the woman, one user appeared to have identified a legal concern.

They claimed, “That’s a double yellow line. If an accident happens going around the FedEx, the driver will be at least partially at fault.” Another wrote what seems to be a similar concern, “The delivery driver shouldn’t park there. It’s a double yellow line which means no passing and from the woman’s vantage point she can’t see oncoming traffic in the left lane.” The same user also said that he wouldn’t have done what the woman did, but also claimed that “ultimately the delivery driver is in the wrong.”

It appears that the audience was divided on the matter. The identity of the woman remains unknown, and her claims are not independently verified.

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