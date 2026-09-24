A power bank belonging to former KLM Royal Dutch Airlines CEO Camiel Eurlings caught fire mid-flight, forcing a commercial aircraft to divert back to its origin. The incident took place while the plane was traveling from Amsterdam to Curaçao, leading to a significant disruption for everyone on board.

Recommended Videos

As reported by People, the situation unfolded when Eurlings, who served as the airline’s President and CEO from July 2013 to October 2014, was seated in business class. He was reportedly charging his power bank using an in-seat power outlet when the device suddenly ignited. This is a tough reminder of why airlines are so cautious about how we handle portable electronics at altitude, but the flight crew thankfully acted quickly to manage the fire.

A KLM spokesperson provided details on the response, stating, “During flight KL735 from Amsterdam to Curaçao, a power bank caught fire on board. The crew followed the applicable procedures and extinguished the fire.” The crew made the call to turn the aircraft around and return to Amsterdam to ensure everyone stayed safe.

The passengers were rebooked on another flight

Once they were back on the ground, the airline had to manage the logistics of getting the passengers to their destination. The spokesperson added, “Due to the situation, the decision was made to return the flight to Amsterdam. Passengers were rebooked on a flight that departed the next morning.”

KLM flight FORCED TO TURN AROUND over the Atlantic after power bank EXPLODES on board



The power bank reportedly belonged to a former KLM CEO, who was CHARGING it DURING THE FLIGHT, which is not permitted



So the former KLM CEO broke his own airline's power bank rules…? pic.twitter.com/lI21Hnoax3 — RT (@RT_com) September 20, 2026

The root of this issue usually comes down to the lithium-ion batteries inside these power banks. These batteries are incredibly efficient at storing energy, but they can be temperamental if they overheat or experience a malfunction.

Because of these risks, many airlines have strict rules regarding how these devices are handled. KLM notes on its official website that passengers can bring up to 15 electronic devices with lithium batteries up to 100 Wh in their checked baggage, but using them in-flight involves different protocols.

When you are charging a device in a seat outlet, you are essentially plugging it into the plane’s power grid, which can sometimes lead to issues if the hardware is not compatible or if the battery itself is faulty. It is a good practice to double-check your airline’s specific policies before you plug in your gear.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy