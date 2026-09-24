St. Paul’s police chief says the mayor grabbed his thigh under a table twice, and he says she called herself a four-letter acronym

St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry has filed a lawsuit against Kaohly Her, the city’s first female mayor, alleging that she sexually harassed him and then retaliated against him after he reported her conduct. As reported by NBC News, the 73-page lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court and names Her and the city of St. Paul as defendants. Henry has led the St. Paul Police Department since 2022.

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The lawsuit says the alleged harassment peaked during a police department budget meeting, where Henry claims Her grabbed his upper thigh beneath a conference room table twice. It further alleges that she made sexual innuendos about the size of his penis and described herself to him as a MILF, an acronym for mother I’d like to f—. Henry also alleges the mayor confided in him about her marital struggles and warned him that they needed to be friends or the situation was not going to work.

Matt Wagenius, the mayor’s chief spokesperson, denied the major allegations, noting that an independent investigation did not substantiate claims of sexual harassment or retaliation against any city employee. He added that the city does not comment on active litigation. That investigation concluded on September 14, and its findings were detailed by Sahan Journal.

The allegations go well beyond one budget meeting

The lawsuit also alleges that the mayor created a hostile and demeaning environment by sharing a meme about weinering, an internet slang term for sexual intercourse. It further claims Her worked out at the police headquarters gym, where she allegedly made grunting and moaning noises that sounded like she was having an orgasm. Henry also alleges that the mayor doctored photographs of him and other officers and displayed the sexualized images in a gold frame inside his office.

@fox9mn St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her has responded to the sexual harassment complaint filed against her by Police Chief Axel Henry, saying her “humor fell short”. The complaint alleges Mayor Her made inappropriate sexual comments involving the chief and other city employees. ♬ original sound – FOX 9 | KMSP – FOX 9 | KMSP

The filings describe a December meeting at a cigar lounge involving Henry, the mayor, and St. Paul Port Authority President Todd Hurley, where they discussed moving the police station downtown. The lawsuit claims Her told Henry that if she did not get her way, she would tell people Hurley had grabbed her a**. Henry initially viewed the comment as a crude joke, but the lawsuit states he later came to believe the mayor had not been joking.

The human resources investigation found that Her engaged in offensive and inappropriate behavior and created an uncomfortable work environment. It did not substantiate claims of sexual harassment, retaliation, or the allegations concerning the sexual noises in the gym. The report also indicated that the mayor did not send inappropriate text messages to city employees, with the exception of two people.

Following those findings, Her acknowledged that she became too informal in her communications and crossed lines inconsistent with the city’s workplace conduct policy. She apologized for the discomfort she caused and said she was gratified the report found the sexual harassment and retaliation allegations unsubstantiated.

Under requirements set by the city’s human resources department, Her must attend workplace conduct training and hire an executive coach at her own expense. She is also subject to monthly check-ins regarding her compliance for the next six months.

Chris Madel, the attorney representing Henry, called the city’s summary a sanitized, self-serving whitewash of an investigation the city refuses to let the public see. He specifically disputed the dismissal of the gym claims, saying they are aware of at least five separate witnesses who confirm the mayor made orgasm-like noises.

The tension between the mayor and the police chief has been public since July, when the Minnesota Star Tribune first reported that Henry had submitted a complaint. The lawsuit alleges that the mayor hired a private public relations firm to discredit Henry once the investigation began. It also claims city officials violated the Minnesota Whistleblower Act through a series of retaliatory acts against the chief.

The mayor’s office has since requested that the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office take over her security duties from the St. Paul Police Department. The request, made on September 10, cited the ongoing threat and increased incidents of political violence toward elected officials.

Neither the sheriff’s office nor the police department cited the strained relationship between the mayor and the police chief as a reason for the change. The department, whose drone program recently helped rescue a missing child, has stated it will continue to monitor for any threats against the mayor’s office.

Henry is now seeking a jury trial to determine damages for lost wages, benefits, emotional distress, humiliation, and damage to his professional reputation.

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