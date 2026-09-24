A Florida mother named Megan, who posts on TikTok as @sweetasapeachxo1024, said in a video that she was gifted toy phones that look like iPhones but use push buttons instead of real screens. She said her eight-month-old twins played with them all afternoon and that nothing unusual happened at first. The video had drawn 459,500 views.

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Megan said she later placed the phones on her dining room table while the twins napped and she was feeding them. She and her 10-year-old then heard talking coming from the toys. She described it as sounding like the phones “had been recorded.”

She said the phones asked questions such as “Where do you live?”, “How many people are in your family in your home?”, “What’s your name?”, “How old are you?”, and “What time do you go to school?” She also shared clip of the audio in which a voice asked “Are you Chinese?” along with other lines, including “Hello, Jack” and “Who are you looking for?”

Follow-up video covers destroying the phones and an FBI tip

Megan said her eight-month-old twins did not understand the questions, but her 10-year-old and five-year-old were “a little freaked out.” She said she sent a video to her mother, who had bought the toys. Her mother told her an investigation was being opened against the seller and that they wanted the phones returned. Megan said she marked one box with an X so they would know which phone had spoken.

@sweetasapeachxo1024 I was gifted these cute phones that resemble an iPhone just not with a real screen just push buttons. My eight month old twins have been playing with them all day and we had not heard anything weird. After they were sitting dormant on my dining room table, they started talking… #beware #grooming #tiktokshop #notright #parentalert @YS Maison de Kids US ♬ original sound – 🌸 𝓜𝓮𝓰𝓪𝓷 🌸

In a follow-up TikTok video, Megan said she was answering six of the most asked questions. She said her mother gifts her children items often and “had no ill intent at all.” She said her mother thought the phones were cute, had told her they were coming, and that she herself “thought it was awesome.”

Megan said the original plan was to send the phones back, so she drove them to her mother’s house. After viewers suggested calling the police, she contacted county sheriffs because her area has no police department. She said the sheriff recommended smashing the toys, looking inside, and disposing of them, and that doing so was “not illegal” but “bad business practice.”

She said they ran the phones over four times with her Expedition Max, and they would not break. After throwing them on the ground, she said they cracked open, and they found SIM cards, not SD cards. She said she then drove about eight miles to a gas station and dumped them in a garbage can, adding that she felt like she was “dropping burner phones in a garbage can, like on an episode of Breaking Bad.”

Megan said the twins had been pushing the buttons all day and that none of those recordings played while the children were using the toys. She said the phones were left on the dining room table and then “just started talking,” and the voices and questions “wouldn’t stop.” Privacy concerns around connected devices are not limited to toys, as a mother recently confronted a stranger photographing her teen at a beach.

She pushed back at criticism about giving children toy phones, saying everyone had similar toys as kids. She said she is about to turn 38 and once had a little red wind-up dial phone with a string, the kind also seen in Toy Story. She said her 10-year-old still has no phone and no tablet, and had a play phone when she was younger.

Megan said her 10-year-old did not plant a tracking device and was at dance most of the day. She said her daughter was the one who asked, “Mom, do you hear those questions that’s asking? That’s not safe.” Megan said she told her daughter “great job at recognizing that,” after first tuning the sounds out because she has four kids and toys often make noise.

She said she filed one online report with the FBI after she could not get through by phone. She said she filed only one because, as she put it, “the more you do it, they say, the less that they look into it.”

Some viewers focused on how the audio sounded. One commenter wrote, “It sounds like it pauses to record a response!” Another wrote, “It’s literally replaying what they’re saying you can hear it.” A third suggested taking the toys apart to check for listening or transmitting devices and asked, “WiFi?”

Others treated the toys as ordinary play items. One commenter wrote, “It looks like it’s just meant to simulate talking on a phone. I doubt it has enough tech in it to return the “collected data” to anything.”

Another wrote, “It sounds like prerecorded messages that they put in there so that the child can have a conversation and play like they’re on the phone. I doubt it records the answers that children give it. They probably just play on a loop.” One commenter advised, “Surrender that to your local police department.”

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