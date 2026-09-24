A TikTok user named Ally, who posts as @lovebeanbaby, shared a kitchen video about a pack of Oreo Double Stuf cookies. She said she bought the Double Stuf pack expecting extra cream. The video had gained 569,600 views.

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Ally held up a package labeled OREO DOUBLE STUF and spoke to the camera. She said, “This is a question for Oreo and Oreo only, and if you’re not Oreo, stay because I want your opinion.” Her caption tagged the brand and read, “@OREO you have 24 hours to respond.”

She opened the pack and lifted out one cookie. She said she gets the double stuffed “because I’m normal.” She pointed at the cream and said it was “not to the edge” and “it’s not full.”

Classroom weighing put Double Stuf filling at 1.86 times a regular Oreo

Ally then pinched the cookie from the sides and compressed the cream. She held the cookie up again and said, “It’s just like a single stuff, so they don’t really like double stuff them. It’s like a single stuff squished together a little bit.” She added, “Like, I’m pis–d.” Oreo has a history of surprising collaborations, such as when KFC and Oreo teamed up to launch fried chicken flavored cookies in a limited edition collaboration.

Oreo‘s website page for Double Stuf Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, Family Size, states that the cookies are stuffed with twice as much original Oreo creme between two chocolate wafers made with real cocoa. The listing also calls the cookies supremely dunkable and describes them as milk’s favorite cookie.

A Bedtime Math article titled The Truth about Double-Stuf Oreos described work by math teacher Dan Anderson and his class. They weighed a pile of regular Oreos, scraped out the white filling, and weighed that filling. They then did the same with Double-Stuf cookies. The article said the Double-Stuf filling came out to 1.86 times the regular amount, not 2.00 times.

Ally’s clip showed the cream sitting short of the wafer rim before she pinched it. After she pinched it, she said the filling looked like a single-stuff cookie that had been squished together a little bit.

Some viewers treated the video as a chance to test the claim themselves. One commenter wrote, “Pull it apart, scrape out the filling and weigh it. Then do the same with a regular. I bet you’re on to something.” Other comments mixed frustration with jokes about the brand. One person wrote, “This world is a prison.” Another asked, “where are the companies in the comments now?!”

A separate commenter said the cookies no longer taste the same. They wrote, “Am I the only one who thinks Oreos tast completely different than they used to? I cant even eat them anymore.” One more comment tied the name to money. That person wrote, “They’re called double stuff because Oreo out here double stuffing their pockets with greed.”

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