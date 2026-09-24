She’s Alive, which is the entity managing Dolly Parton’s estate, has filed a complaint against Bryan Seaver, the late singer’s nephew and former security chief. A day later, a Tennessee judge granted a temporary restraining order against Seaver and his company, as reported by WWaytv3. The order bars Seaver and Squadron Augmented Protection Services from coming within 1,000 feet of the estate’s employees, attorneys, and business partners.

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The court documents reveal that the judge made this decision after reviewing repeated threats mentioned in the filing. The order specifically highlights concerns regarding Seaver’s alleged demands for payment, his claimed access to weapons, and his alleged intention to retaliate. It describes those communications as concerning and notes the threat to use force. It describes Seaver’s “claimed access to weapons, experience with violence, and intention to retaliate.”

She’s Alive is managed by Danny Nozell, who served as Parton’s longtime manager. According to court records, the estate terminated Seaver and his company last week, saying his “terrorizing conduct made their continued retention untenable.” The situation escalated quickly, as alleged threats reportedly led to the departure of the estate’s trusts and estates attorney and the resignation of several employees.

Threats of violence will bring restraining orders

Seaver allegedly tied that podcast directly to a demand for money. “I’m going to set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly’s brand partnerships and telling the violations these people have done on us. It’s going to be great. Or f— pay me,” Bryan Seaver allegedly wrote. Seaver was originally the person chosen by Parton to announce her death, as he had run her security for more than two decades.

A woman at his listed address in the suburb of Fairview declined to provide any information via a doorbell camera. However, Seaver has since pushed back in a statement to ABC News, calling the restraining order “spurious and simply a publicity stunt.” He also told the outlet that his late aunt jokingly called him her killer. A court hearing is scheduled for October 7, where a judge could decide whether the temporary restraining order against Seaver and Squadron Augmented Protection Services should stay in place.

Dolly Parton’s Estate Is Accusing Her Nephew Of Threatening Violence And To Destroy Her Legacy https://t.co/jlkDK3kZD6 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) September 24, 2026

The filing also claims Seaver told a member of Parton’s legal team that he was a killer. “I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer,” Bryan Seaver allegedly said. However, Kristin Mumford, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, said there are no reports against Seaver in their system. Seaver was originally the person chosen by Parton to announce her death, as he had run her security for more than two decades.



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