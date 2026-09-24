Florida teacher allegedly put an 8th grader on the spot over his conservative views, and resorted to name calling in the classroom

Liz Ballard, a history teacher at Pine View School in Osprey, Florida, is facing intense scrutiny and calls for her termination following allegations that she targeted an eighth-grade student for his conservative political views. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier detailed these accusations in a letter, claiming the teacher engaged in what he described as the “reputational destruction of a child.”

Recommended Videos

As reported by the NY Post, the situation at the elite magnet school, which serves students from grades two to 12, allegedly began when Ballard singled out the student to represent the “conservative perspective” during classroom debates. This occurred despite the student informing the teacher that his parents expressly forbade him from participating in such political discussions. We’ve seen teachers being blunt before, but this is something else.

Uthmeier stated that the educator pressured the boy to defend specific political positions in front of his peers, which he argued was in direct defiance of the family’s instructions. Beyond the classroom pressure, the allegations suggest that Ballard labeled the student a “misogynist” and spread this term throughout the school. The teacher also reportedly questioned the suitability and influence of the student’s father.

The teacher is reportedly under multiple investigations

Uthmeier noted that Ballard has been the subject of multiple human resources investigations and has previously been at the center of complaints from parents. He has requested that the school board provide an update on the situation.

I sent a letter to Sarasota Schools after a Pine View teacher allegedly labeled an 8th grader a “misogynist” based on his political affiliation, ignored his parents’ wishes, and disparaged the child’s father.



If true, she should be fired and never teach in Florida again. pic.twitter.com/2yRnlA6k7i — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) September 21, 2026

The investigation into Ballard has been ongoing for several months, according to Jason Means, the president of the Sarasota Classified Teachers Association. For her part, Ballard has denied the characterization of events presented by the Attorney General. She stated, “What I read in that letter is not accurate at all compared to the actual investigation.”

Terry Connor, the superintendent of the Sarasota County School Board, addressed the situation through a public statement. While he did not confirm whether Ballard remains employed at the institution, he emphasized that every student deserves a classroom where they feel safe, respected, and free to learn. He added, “No student should face harassment, humiliation, or retaliation because of their beliefs or their family’s views. Respect for students and parents is fundamental to the trust our community places in our schools.”

Superintendent Connor also reportedly confirmed that the school board is taking the matter seriously. He noted that the allegations warrant careful attention and promised to examine the relevant facts and records to ensure a fair process for everyone involved. It is a significant situation for Pine View School, which currently holds a top ranking among Florida high schools and is recognized as the 13th best high school in national rankings.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy