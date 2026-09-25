A woman says she was pulled away from her family on Oasis of the Seas over an unpaid balance, then found out what the $140 was actually for

A woman says she was pulled away from her family by security while disembarking the Oasis of the Seas over a $140 charge she did not recognize. Alyssa, a TikTok user, shared the experience across four videos, as first highlighted by BroBible.

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Alyssa said the family of five woke up early on the final day to beat the crowds, believing their account was in good standing due to preauthorized charges already placed on their credit card. When she scanned her SeaPass card at the exit, a crew member told her she had a message waiting at Guest Services and allegedly refused to give her husband any details.

Royal Caribbean uses a cashless onboard account system and places daily authorization holds on cards throughout a cruise, according to the cruise line’s SeaPass account guidance. Final charges are automatically posted to the card on file shortly after guests leave the ship.

She was separated from her family without her passport or wallet

Alyssa says she was grabbed by security and escorted away from her family before she knew what was happening. She was separated from her husband and children and did not have her passport or wallet, since she had not been told why she was being detained.

@adciorio @Royal Caribbean @Heys this is part one of our disembarkation nightmare that Royal Caribbean is failing to address thus far! ♬ original sound – Alyssa | Family Travel

At Guest Services, an agent allegedly told her she had not paid her balance, pointing to a $140 charge Alyssa did not recognize. The agent initially claimed they could not take a credit card number over the phone, despite Alyssa having no other way to pay without her belongings.

After Alyssa convinced the agent to take the card information, the first attempt was allegedly denied, which she says the agent announced loudly enough for others nearby to hear. When she wrote the number down for the agent to enter manually, it reportedly went through immediately.

Once she received her final statement by email after returning home, Alyssa learned the $140 was for towels. She says towels were already included with her suite.

Since returning home, Alyssa says she has spent significant time on hold with the company, only to be disconnected or told her case was being escalated without any follow-up. Her travel agent has also stepped in to help, but she says she still has not received a proper apology.

Alyssa says she is now reconsidering her future travel plans, noting that other cruise lines like Norwegian have caught her eye. Cruise travel has also drawn attention online through a couple living aboard for 500 days.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Royal Caribbean’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Alyssa’s TikTok videos.

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