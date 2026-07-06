After living on a cruise ship for 500 days, couple shares the hardest part of their life on board, and it’s not the 144 square feet cabin

Living on the open ocean for 500 days has changed everything for Lanette Canen and Johan Bodin. The couple, who originally hailed from Maui, decided to trade their land life for the Villa Vie Odyssey, a residential cruise ship. They sold 31 cars and gave up their home in Hawaii to pursue a life that many people only dream about. They document their experiences on their YouTube channel, Living Life on a Cruise, Unilad reported.

Recommended Videos

It is easy to assume that the biggest struggle of living on a ship is the cramped living quarters. Their cabin measures approximately 144 square feet, which is certainly compact. However, the pair explains that this was not a difficult transition for them. They had already spent years living in a small one-bedroom unit in Maui, and they were accustomed to working together closely. Having access to common areas like the observatory, library, business centre, and the Palms lounge provides plenty of space to retreat when they need some time apart.

The real challenge of this lifestyle is not the square footage or the logistics of ship life. Instead, it is the emotional toll of being away from their loved ones. “That’s number one,” Johan said plainly. Lanette echoed this sentiment, noting that while they use FaceTime to stay in touch, it simply cannot replace the experience of a real hug. They have made a commitment to travel back to see their children and parents at least twice a year to maintain those vital connections.

Financially, the move has been quite practical

Before the ship launched, the couple secured a cabin with a monthly fee of around $3,500 for two people. While new buyers now face a minimum of $4,000 per month, this cost is comprehensive. It covers food, drink, laundry, housekeeping, WiFi, gym access, entertainment, and gratuities.

When you compare this to the expenses of mortgage payments, car insurance, home maintenance, and HOA fees, it feels like a solid deal. They even use travel miles and points to fund excursions, such as a trip to Bora Bora that cost them only $180 each.

The couple is not retired, but rather what they call rewired. Lanette continues to run a marketing business for an auto glass company remotely, and Johan remains busy as well. They have found that their perception of time has shifted significantly during their journey. Weekdays have lost their traditional meaning, as life is now dictated by sea days and port days. After 500 days, they have visited 53 countries and nearly 170 ports of call.

Building a community on board has been a highlight of the experience. They describe their life on the ship as being similar to living in a well-catered village that happens to move across the ocean. They have formed deep bonds with both crew members and fellow passengers. When asked if they would make the same decision to leave land life behind again, they said they would “without hesitation.”

Even with the distance from family and the occasional exhaustion from constant travel, they find that the community and the daily ocean views make the lifestyle worth it.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy