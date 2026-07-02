She lives full-time on a cruise ship with her husband, and their rent makes them feel like they’ve “cracked the code”

A new way of housing has come to light. As reported by Brobible, a woman has shared her experience of living full-time on a cruise ship with her husband for the past three years. She claimed that her living costs on the cruise are much lower than the rent in some US states.

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The woman, Libby (@libby.rome), shared her experience on TikTok. In her video, she claimed that cruise ship life could sound expensive to some, but she and her husband spend around $66 per day. So, according to her, the couple’s total cost of living is about $2,000 per month. In her video, Libby has seemingly declared that she had cracked the code for living at a much lower amount.

Her exact words were, “Living on cruise ships sounds expensive, but my husband and I actually do it for $33 per person per day. That’s $2,000 a month or $24,000 a year for both of us to live full-time on cruise ships. Everyone wants to know what it really costs for my husband and me to live on cruise ships full-time. Well… we’ve cracked the code!” She declared that she has a remote IT job that helps her support herself while living on a cruise ship.

Libby’s viewers seemed surprised

According to Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies, as reported in its 2026 housing report, 22.4 million renters in 2024 spent 30% of their income on rent and utilities, while 12.1 million people spent 50% of their income on rent. Now, coming back to the viral cruise ship experience, the woman claimed she pays around $24,000 annually.

@libby.rome Everyone wants to know what it really costs for my husband and me to live on cruise ships full‑time. Well… we’ve cracked the code! We live on Princess cruise ships, travel around Europe, and do it all for just $33 per person, per day. More cruise‑life content coming to TikTok soon — I’ll be sharing exactly how we keep cruise living this so affordable. You can watch the full videos on my @LibbyRome YouTube channel (link in profile). FFullTimeCruiseLifeCCruiseLifeCCruiseLivingPPrincessCruisescruisetips ♬ original sound – Libby Rome

Her video reached a considerable audience, garnering over 280,000 views, and many viewers shared their opinions on the matter. One of them wrote, “How is that possible? I can’t even find a 10-day trip for that price.” Another one stated, “I researched this over 7 years ago, and it was impossible at these prices; there was no such thing. Now I have a little dog, so what do I do about that?”

On the other hand, the woman also mentioned that she works remotely to support herself. Libby said, “Until recently, I worked full-time as an IT consultant from my cabin stateroom or from anywhere on the cruise ship. It was actually really surreal to work while watching the ocean go by.” She added, “I feel free. I feel happy and excited, and I feel like I’m finally able to focus on things that I really want to do.”

It appears that the woman has shown a receipt in her video, but her claims have not been independently verified.

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