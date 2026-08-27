Texas man could face life in prison after police find his elderly father’s body in a burn barrel

A grand jury has indicted 63-year-old Ronny Medford for the murder of his 84-year-old father, Johnny Medford, setting the stage for a trial that could result in a sentence of up to 99 years in prison. The indictment follows a harrowing investigation into the events that unfolded at the Medford home in Payne Springs, Texas.

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As reported by True Crime News, Authorities have been piecing together a timeline that began on May 11, when neighbors reported witnessing a heated argument between the father and son. According to an arrest affidavit seen by CBS, those neighbors claimed that Ronny Medford left the residence shortly after the dispute, and Johnny Medford was never seen alive again.

Deputies from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office reportedly arrived at the scene after a neighbor contacted authorities to report a strong, concerning odor emanating from the premises. The caller specifically indicated a suspicion that a body might be hidden inside a burn barrel located on the property.

The body was dragged to the burn barrel

Upon conducting a search of the residence and the surrounding yard, law enforcement officers reportedly discovered burned human remains inside the barrel. The scene inside the house was equally disturbing. Investigators documented blood spatter covering the walls, floors, and various appliances within the laundry room. There were also drag marks that appeared to lead from the laundry room directly out to the burn barrel in the yard.

The discovery prompted an immediate and extensive search for Ronny Medford, who quickly became the primary suspect in the investigation. During the initial phase of the case, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office described him as a very violent individual and sought the public’s help in locating him. They even released a photo of a vehicle they believed had picked him up in the area.

United States Marshals reportedly located and arrested Ronny Medford in the Dallas, Texas, area. Following his arrest, he was extradited back to East Texas and booked into the Henderson County Jail. He currently remains in custody and is reportedly being held on a bond totaling $2.1 million, with an arraignment hearing taking place soon.

This is a significant development in a case involving a suspect with a lengthy criminal history. Records indicate that Ronny Medford has previously served time for serious offenses. In 2014, he was sentenced to five years in prison for assault, receiving 319 days of credit for time served after entering into a plea deal. His legal troubles reportedly continued in 2019 when he was sentenced to seven years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, for which he received 496 days of credit for time served.

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