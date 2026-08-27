A former Walmart employee alleged that he was passed over for a managerial position after waiting for the role. The man alleged that his superior told him that, since he had worked at Walmart for five years, he would get the managerial position once it was available. But when it did, they offered the role to someone else instead. No comments from Walmart were found.

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According to the Daily Dot, the employee shared a TikTok in which he can be heard talking about his unusual job experience. He said he had worked at Walmart for more than five years and started in the deli. The employee said that he was trained for the position of department manager and was assured that he would be given the role once it became available. However, when the role opened, he claimed the store hired someone else instead of him, despite his having no prior deli experience.

The former employee stated, “I was even told by even some of the upper management, like, when she leaves this position, it is yours. But what they do whenever a position opens up, they interview, like, at least three people for the position within the store, just to keep everything fair. I totally understand respect. But when it came down to it, they decided to go with this woman who had worked in the bakery, who had no deli experience whatsoever.”

The terms between him and the hired woman weren’t very ideal

He continued, saying that when he asked the employers about the hiring, they told him that the new manager had been applying for several jobs, so they decided to give her a chance. Not only that, they asked him to train her, which he eventually did, but things got worse when she took over the role. According to the former employee, she started schooling him on how to do the job and stuff, and in doing that, she even put her work on him as well. He eventually spoke to her about her behavior, but she wanted to get him fired. After this incident, the former employee eventually left the job.

He stated, “But they want me to train this woman that has absolutely no experience in the department. It’s fine, it’s whatever. I’m young, I agree to it.” While he seemed fine with the training part, he then said his manager wanted to get him fired, “Then she gets into, like, a power trip, and basically, she’s trying to tell me how to do my job. And it got to the point where she was, like, trying to get me fired.”

According to the former employee, the woman said that he’s not “following her instructions,” to which he recalled, “I’m absolutely not following her instructions. I’m busy doing her job plus my job.” While he didn’t mention a heated confrontation with the employee, the former Walmart worker said that he eventually left. Despite his TikTok gaining traction and his explanation, the full context is unknown. The incident is not independently verified. No comments from Walmart were found.

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