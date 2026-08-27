Two Houston police officers recently turned a routine ride into an adrenaline-fueled scene when they jumped into an Uber to pursue a suspect on foot. This event occurred on a quiet night in Houston, Texas, when Anthony Baines, a retired Army sergeant, was working his shift as an Uber driver, Local 12 News reported.

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The situation unfolded around 12:20 a.m. while Baines was just a block away from picking up a passenger. The dashcam footage captures the moment a shirtless and shoeless man sprinted across the street directly in front of the vehicle. Right behind him were two Houston Police Department officers who were clearly struggling to keep up with the fleeing suspect.

As the officers began losing ground, they spotted Baines and moved to flag him down. Baines brought his car to a halt, and an officer jumped into the front passenger seat. In the footage, you can hear the officer urging him to move quickly by shouting, “go, go, go, go.”

Baines’ military background seems to have helped a lot in this scenario

Baines did not hesitate, but he did make sure to stop again to pick up the officer’s partner, who quickly leaped into the back seat of the car. Once the team was assembled, the officers began asking, “Which way did he go?” while directing Baines through the streets of the Heights neighborhood in northwest Houston. For about five minutes, Baines drove around following their instructions as they searched for the man.

When asked about the experience, Baines admitted that the incident caught him “completely off guard.” He mentioned that as an Uber driver, this was something he never expected to happen, but his military background helped him stay calm under pressure. “I just kind of was able to relate it to an action movie where you see the good guy pursuing the criminal, and just running up to a random car, jumping in and literally saying, ‘Hey, go get that guy,’” Baines said. “So I just looked at it like, OK, this is my action movie moment.”

After about five minutes of driving, the officers eventually got out of the car to continue their police work on foot. Once the officers were done, Baines returned to his original route to finish his job. Amazingly, the passenger he was originally on his way to pick up was still waiting for him. Baines remarked that his passenger “actually has the patience of a saint” for waiting through the delay. He told the passenger, “Hey, look, I just had one of the most craziest situations ever. Please forgive me for being late.”

The passenger was clearly understanding of the situation, as Baines reported that he received a five-star rating for the ride despite the unexpected detour. The Houston police have since stated that they appreciated the assistance Baines provided during the chase.

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