Kentucky police officer arrested after he reportedly used Flock cameras to track his ex-girlfriend over 2,000 times

Shively Police Department Officer Asad Zahir was arrested this week after an investigation revealed he used the Flock Safety license plate reader system to track his ex-girlfriend more than 2,000 times, CNN reported.

Recommended Videos

The activity was brought to light by a new AI-powered auditing tool that Flock Safety now requires departments to use. This software is designed to flag abnormal behavior by officers, which is a necessary step given the rising number of instances where law enforcement personnel have been accused of using the technology to stalk romantic interests. In the case of Zahir, the system flagged his searches on Monday, and he was in custody by Tuesday.

Court records show that Zahir conducted 2,048 searches between January and May, targeting two vehicles registered to his child’s mother. Investigators noted that he falsely labeled his queries as drug or narcotics investigations, despite the fact that the victim had no history of such activity. The situation became even more severe when it was revealed that 241 of these searches occurred while an active order of protection was already in place against the officer, specifically between April 17 and May 6.

Zahir has been suspended without pay

Shively Police Chief Andre Bottoms addressed the situation at a news conference held on Wednesday. He expressed that the event was a personal disappointment, as he had come to know the members of his department well. “Charging this officer was not pleasant. It was a gut punch for me personally,” Bottoms said. He emphasized that the department is currently conducting a full review of its procedures regarding the use of Flock technology, including how they handle access, search requirements, and auditing practices.

Another police officer suspended for using Flock cameras illegally. He searched for the cars of the mother of his children over 2,000 times pic.twitter.com/5W7HPS1iXk — Rob V (@RobV59) August 27, 2026

Zahir, who has been an officer since 2022, is now suspended without pay. He faces five counts of official misconduct in the fifth degree and five counts of unlawful access to a computer in the fourth degree. He was released on his own recognizance on Tuesday, and he is expected to appear in court for his arraignment on Friday.

The incident highlights a growing tension surrounding Flock Safety cameras. While many departments praise the system for its ability to recover stolen vehicles and assist in homicide investigations, critics are increasingly concerned about privacy overreach and civil liberty violations. Some cities, such as Tempe, Arizona, have already canceled their contracts with the company. The Institute for Justice, which has filed lawsuits against Flock, has tracked at least 47 instances of officers being disciplined for abusing the system to stalk people.

Chief Bottoms defended the technology itself, noting that it is an effective tool when used correctly. “The Flock camera works. When it’s used properly it works. There are tons of stats that show it works,” Bottoms said. He also made it clear that the department intends to maintain strict oversight moving forward. “This is what accountability looks like,” he added. “These actions send a clear message to every member of the department. If you misuse your authority, violate department policy or break the law, you will be held accountable.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy