Texas mom noticed eight Flock surveillance cameras driving to her kid’s school, but only two stoplights and three gas stations: ‘That’s insane’

A Texas woman’s video counting surveillance cameras on her daily school run has gone viral, as reported by the Daily Dot. The clip, shared on X by @WallStreetApes, shows an unidentified woman describing what she says is a sudden surge in Flock Safety license plate-reading cameras across her rural county.

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“I pass eight Flock cameras on the way to my kid’s school,” she said in the video. “Three gas stations, two stoplights, but eight Flock cameras. I live in a rural county. I’m passing more surveillance cameras than at businesses. That’s insane.” The specific location described and the exact number of cameras on her route could not be independently verified. The details reflect the account as shared in the clip.

The numbers she cited are not out of step with what is happening elsewhere in Texas. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office currently has access to 480 Flock cameras and described them as a crime-solving tool at a May 2026 commissioners court meeting. In the greater Houston area, the total number of license plate-reading cameras exceeds 3,800, a figure cited by acting Houston Police Chief Larry Satterwhite at a city budget hearing.

The pushback from the public and civil rights groups

According to GovTech, that makes Houston the leading city in the country for the technology. Concerns about how far the technology extends are not limited to Flock cameras, with a separate report revealing that some license plate cameras can now identify drivers by their AirPods, smartwatches, and even pet microchips. Flock Safety was founded in 2017 by three Georgia Tech alumni and is headquartered in Atlanta.

As of 2025, the company operates in over 6,000 municipalities across 49 states and performs over 20 billion vehicle scans every month. It is valued at $7.5 billion and has raised $950 million in venture funding. The company markets its cameras not just to law enforcement but also to homeowner associations and private property owners. Critics widely describe the network as an example of mass surveillance, and its effects on privacy and civil liberties have been the subject of litigation.

Americans even in rural towns are saying they are under surveillance by Flock Cameras



“I pass 8 Flock cameras on the way to my kids' school — 2 stoplights, but 8 Flock cameras. I live in a rural county. I'm passing more surveillance cameras than I am businesses. That's insane”… pic.twitter.com/SM1UkITMiK — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 25, 2026

In 2024, Forbes reported that Flock had installed hundreds of devices on public roads in multiple states without securing the necessary permits. The legal questions around the technology are also unsettled. In June 2024, a judge in Norfolk, Virginia ruled that collecting location data from the city’s Flock cameras constitutes a search under the Fourth Amendment and cannot be used as evidence without a warrant.

The ruling compared ALPR databases to tracking devices, whose warrantless use by police had previously been found unconstitutional. The comments under the clip drew historical comparisons. One commenter cited a saying widely attributed to Soviet secret police chief Lavrentiy Beria: “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.” Another said the cameras are already unavoidable. “You can’t avoid them. Anywhere a FedEx truck roams its reading plates,” they wrote.

A third said the spread had reached their area too. “I live in a very very small area and suddenly four popped up. We don’t even have a stop light, but four Flock cameras.” At the Harris County commissioners meeting, Christopher Rivera of the Texas Civil Rights Project raised concerns about the potential for officers to misuse the data. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded by stating that access is restricted to criminal investigations and that all access is logged, according to ABC13.

Flock Safety had not issued a public response at the time of reporting.

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