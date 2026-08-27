Representative Debbie Dingell is pushing back against the recent media focus on streamer Hasan Piker, insisting that the upcoming Michigan Senate race should remain centered on candidate Abdul El-Sayed. During a campaign event on Wednesday, Dingell made it clear that she is finished discussing the streamer and wants the conversation to shift toward the actual political goals of the Democratic Party, The Hill reported.

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Dingell was very direct with the press about her stance. She stated, “But I want to tell you: This is just the opportunity to say something to you, I’m done. This election is about what’s going to happen when we elect Abdul [El-Sayed] to the United States Senate.” She also warned reporters, saying, “So don’t any reporter ask me again about Hasan Piker; it’s not what November is about.”

Piker has previously campaigned with El-Sayed, but the candidate has recently been working to create some distance between his Senate campaign and the streamer. This move comes as Piker faces significant backlash for his comments regarding the support of Israel by American Jews and the potential for increased antisemitism.

The streamer has found himself in the crosshairs of several moderate Democrats lately

Rep. Jared Moskowitz and Sen. John Fetterman have both voiced criticism of his recent rhetoric. Rep. Jake Auchincloss also weighed in on Fox News Sunday, taking a firm stance against Piker. He said, “Piker’s ideology, whether it was seeming to celebrate or at least excuse 9/11, whether it is seeming to excuse the assassination of Charlie Kirk, which I condemned immediately, the Democratic Party does not stand for what Hasan Piker stands for.”

Dingell: This election is about what’s going to happen when we elect Abdul to the Senate. I am done, so don’t any reporter ask me about Hasan Piker. It’s not what November is about. pic.twitter.com/QqoCTiN7cf — Acyn (@Acyn) August 26, 2026

Dingell herself admitted that she does not align with Piker on many issues, specifically citing his comments regarding women. She noted that Republicans are attempting to use these controversies to create a divide within the Democratic Party. She urged her colleagues and supporters to stop allowing those tactics to work, emphasizing that the primary goal is to win in November. She claimed that a victory would allow the party to reverse the actions taken by Republicans.

Interestingly, Dingell is not the only person who thinks the obsession with a streamer is a bit misplaced. Activist David Hogg recently shared his thoughts while speaking with media personality Jack Cocchiarella. He remarked that the focus on Piker is “kind of weird” because the man is a streamer and not an elected official.

Hogg pointed out that there are plenty of actual elected officials currently saying things that could be considered horrible, which suggests the media attention might be better spent elsewhere.

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