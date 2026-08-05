Progressive Abdul El-Sayed wins battleground Michigan Senate primary, and this is after AIPAC spent $30M backing his opponent

Progressive Abdul El-Sayed has officially secured the Democratic nomination for the Michigan Senate seat, marking a major shift in the political landscape after narrowly defeating Rep. Haley Stevens, The Hill reported. Decision Desk HQ called the race at 8:35 AM on Wednesday, finalizing a contest that remained much tighter than many initial polls had predicted. With El-Sayed leading by approximately one percentage point, Stevens reached out to concede the race on Wednesday morning.

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This victory is a significant development for the Democratic Party, as it highlights a clear divide regarding the direction of the party for upcoming election cycles. El-Sayed, who previously served as the Wayne County health director, campaigned on a platform centered on progressive and populist messaging.

His success comes despite substantial opposition from the Democratic establishment, which largely rallied behind Stevens. High-profile figures like Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, outgoing Senator Gary Peters, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer all threw their support behind Stevens. Conversely, El-Sayed gained momentum through endorsements from Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The primary became one of the most expensive Senate contests on record

Following the win, El-Sayed took to X to share his reaction with supporters. “Money out of politics. Money in your pocket. Medicare for All. Michigan… We won,” he wrote. “I am so proud to be your Democratic nominee for US Senate. Let’s win in November.”

Money out of politics.

Money in your pocket.

Medicare for All.



Michigan…



We won. I am so proud to be your Democratic nominee for US Senate. Let's win in November. pic.twitter.com/RItVmqrzob — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 5, 2026

A major point of contention throughout the campaign was the influence of the United Democracy Project, a super PAC associated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). This group poured more than $30 million into the race to support Stevens and challenge El-Sayed. During a debate last month, El-Sayed directly addressed this financial influence. “Just last week, our friend here voted to send $3.3 billion of your tax dollars to a foreign government. That is the pro quo that comes with a quid of $30 million spent by AIPAC,” he stated.

The candidates held starkly different views on foreign policy, particularly regarding Israel. El-Sayed has been a vocal critic, describing the actions in Gaza as a genocide and opposing the flow of U.S. aid to the country. Stevens maintained a different stance, supporting a two-state solution while rejecting the term genocide to describe the events in Gaza.

She also emphasized her track record, telling voters, “I’m the only one on this stage who has flipped a Republican seat, and I was named Michigan’s most effective Democratic lawmaker in Congress because my only focus is you.” She further alleged that El-Sayed was running for celebrity and claimed that Republicans were actively supporting his campaign to weaken the party.

The focus now shifts to the general election, where El-Sayed will face former Rep. Mike Rogers. The Cook Political Report currently labels this battleground seat as a toss-up. While some surveys suggest the race against Rogers could prove difficult for the Democratic nominee, others show them in a statistical tie. Republicans are already moving to define El-Sayed’s candidacy.

The Senate Republicans’ campaign arm released an ad on Wednesday labeling him the most radical Senate candidate and attempting to link him to far-left streamer Hasan Piker and the Muslim Brotherhood. It is clear that this race will continue to be a high-stakes battle as both sides look toward November.

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