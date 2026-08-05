‘That’s so crazy’: American guest stayed at an Albanian hotel, only to be shocked when an employee refused to let him bring one thing into his room

An American was staying at an Albanian hotel when an employee stopped him from taking something simple to his room. According to Brobible, the man whose name appears to be Tremaine Collins was stopped from taking a snack into his room because it was bought outside the hotel. Collins was astounded by the hotel’s rules and also asked the worker for the rulebook so he could understand them. He recorded this interaction with the employee.

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Collins was reportedly staying at Tirana International Hotel in Albania’s capital city. What happened is that he had a hot dog in his hand as he passed the reception, where a worker stopped him and told him he could not take it to his room. He said that she would never have known if he had it in a bag or something, but the worker replied that, as she sees it, she has to inform him about the rules. Collins doubled down on the worker, arguing that it was just a snack. There wasn’t any sign of an intense confrontation with an employee.

As seen in the video, Collins asked, “Like, I can’t eat my snacks in the room?” A worker who wasn’t on camera responded, “That’s not a snack. That’s bread…” As a result, the man questioned, “What kind of hotel is this?” and added, “I’ve never heard of this. I’ve never heard you can’t eat in the room.” The worker responded, “As I see you, I have to tell you that it’s not allowed.” Following this, Collins sat at the reception and ate the hot dog in front of the receptionist. His TikTok went viral, garnering over 2 million views.

This wasn’t the only bizarre experience Collins claimed to have during his stay at the hotel

Collins declared that this was not the only unusual experience. Initially, when he was about to check in, the hotel receptionist reportedly told him to pay a 5,000 ALL deposit (about $61) or hand his passport over to the hotel during his stay. “That’s so crazy,” he reacted. Collins paid the amount upfront instead of having his passport as collateral. In a follow-up video, he also made claims about the hotel’s condition, stating, “It’s so old and outdated.” No comments from the hotel were found.

According to HospitalityLawyer, the hotel has the right to make its own rules on its premises. The source says, “In furtherance of this right, innkeepers are permitted to create and enforce ‘house rules’ that are designed to ensure order and safety and to prevent misconduct that can offend guests, uphold the reputation of the hotel or brand, or limit guest conduct that does not further the business purposes of the hotel.”

Apart from this, as the video gained significant traction, several shared their opinions on the unusual hotel experience, as one of the customers stated, “How they have room service, but you can’t eat in the room?” Another one seemed enthusiastic towards Collin’s action, writing, “You dealt with her correctly.” This appeared to be the feedback on the man’s video. The incident has not been independently verified, and the hotel has not publicly commented on Collin’s claim.

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