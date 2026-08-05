DOJ requested dropping criminal charges against extremist group convicted for Jan 6 riot. Federal Judge ‘reluctantly’ agrees

A federal judge has reluctantly agreed to drop the remaining criminal charges against eight members of the Oath Keepers who were previously convicted for their roles in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, The Hill reported. Judge Amit Mehta issued his decision on Tuesday, effectively ending the final set of cases related to the siege that resulted in dozens of injured police officers, five deaths, and significant property damage.

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While the judge acknowledged that the Executive Branch holds the primary authority over charging decisions, he made his personal frustration with the Justice Department very public in his written order. He noted that while he strongly disagreed with the government’s decision to abandon these prosecutions, he had no legal standing to block the motion. The judge wrote, “This court does strongly disagree. But that alone is not a valid basis to deny the motion. The court must give way to the primacy of the Executive Branch in making charging decisions.”

The timing of this closure is tied to the actions taken by President Trump. Upon his first day back in office last year, the President pardoned and commuted the sentences of nearly everyone involved in the Capitol attack. This fulfilled a major campaign promise, and the impact on these specific legal cases was immediate. Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, was among those who saw their sentences reduced to time served. Rhodes had originally been sentenced to 18 years for his role in orchestrating a plot to stop the transfer of power.

The judge did not hold back when describing the broader implications of this dismissal

He expressed that the decision to wipe these records clean diminishes the seriousness of the events that occurred on January 6. He also pointed out that this action undermines the hard work of the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who originally secured the convictions.

BREAKING: A US judge granted the US Justice ‌Department's motion to dismiss January 6 prosecutions of members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia, according to a court filing https://t.co/tw3VxSvyr4 pic.twitter.com/icpU7iYR26 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 4, 2026

In his ruling, he stated, “Today’s epilogue diminishes the gravity of that day, denigrates the work of the prosecutors and law enforcement officers who secured these convictions, and excuses criminal acts that caused a centuries-long pillar of our democracy — the peaceful transfer of presidential power — to buckle.”

Mehta also took issue with the reasoning provided by the government. The Justice Department had argued that dismissing the charges would protect the defendants from harassment, but the judge was not convinced by this explanation. He pointed out that the government gave no sign that it intended to bring new charges against these individuals in the future.

He noted that the move actually grants them unearned grace by clearing their records entirely. The judge previously described Rhodes as an ongoing threat to the country during his sentencing, which makes this outcome particularly jarring to see unfold in a courtroom.

This situation follows a similar pattern seen in other cases. Last month, Judge Timothy Kelly also begrudgingly agreed to toss out the remaining convictions against four leaders of the Proud Boys. With these cases now dismissed, it marks the end of the legal road for the remaining prosecutions stemming from that day. As Judge Mehta concluded in his order, “The court cannot write a different ending.”

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