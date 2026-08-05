DSA-backed McKinney wins in Michigan primary against millionaire Dem incumbent who left DSA over his support for Israel

Donavan McKinney secured a victory in the Michigan Democratic primary on Wednesday morning, successfully unseating incumbent Representative Shri Thanedar in the 13th Congressional District, Fox News reported. This result marks a significant win for the Democratic Socialists of America, which backed McKinney throughout his campaign.

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The influence of DSA-supported candidates is growing within the party, as we have seen similar upsets elsewhere. For instance, Darializa Avila Chevalier recently defeated Representative Adriano Espillat in New York, and Melat Kiros managed to unseat Representative Diana DeGette in Colorado.

While Thanedar is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, he had a falling out with the DSA regarding his stance on Israel. He officially ended his membership with the organization in October 2023. At the time, he explained his decision in a statement following the terror attacks on October 7. He wrote, “I can no longer associate with an organization unwilling to call out terrorism in all its forms. Sunday’s hate-filled and antisemitic rally in New York City, promoted by the NYC-DSA, makes it impossible for me to continue my affiliation. I stand with Israel and its right to defend itself.”

The dynamic between McKinney and Thanedar highlights a deeper shift in political priorities

Beyond this foreign policy rift, the candidates held very different visions for the country. Thanedar, who built a successful career as a businessman after purchasing a small chemical analysis lab in 1991, has been vocal about his patriotism. Just before the Fourth of July, he expressed his views on the nation when asked about his pride in being an American.

🚨 A DEMOCRAT CONGRESSMAN JUST GOT VOTED OUT BY HIS OWN PARTY:



The last time a safe-blue Michigan seat flipped in a primary to a Bernie Sanders and Rashida Tlaib-backed challenger, the establishment called it a fluke. Nobody's calling it a fluke twice.



– Rep. Shri Thanedar just… pic.twitter.com/qn1nmccfQ1 — 🇺🇸 Edward T. Winslow (@EdwardTWinz) August 5, 2026

He said, “This is a great country. You know, we are a country of immigrants. Immigrants have contributed so much to our country, and you know this is the greatest country on earth. I am so proud to call myself an American citizen, although there are some concerns with the new administration.”

McKinney took a different approach by focusing heavily on affordability, environmental justice, and climate policy. He also made a point of calling out the role of wealth in politics. During the race, he frequently targeted Thanedar’s personal financial background, suggesting that the incumbent was out of touch with the daily lives of his constituents.

McKinney was blunt about this in a campaign video. He stated, “We deserve a Democratic Party that leads the fight against the billionaires that are robbing us blind. That stands up to corporate PACs. Our country and our children can afford nothing less.”

He continued his criticism by directly comparing the incumbent to other wealthy figures. McKinney said, “People like our congressman, Shri Thanedar, are the problem. A multimillionaire who spent millions to buy a seat in Congress, who has more in common with Donald Trump and Elon Musk than people like us.”

This strategy seems to have resonated with voters in the district. McKinney managed to turn these critiques into a winning platform that prioritized grassroots concerns over the business background of his opponent.

Now that he has successfully navigated the primary, McKinney is set to move forward to the general election. That contest is scheduled to take place on November 3.

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