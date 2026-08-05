Illinois Black man was asked to prove his residency at his own apartment complex pool, and he has one question: ‘Who brings ID to a swimming pool?’

A video showing a woman questioning a man about his residency at an Illinois apartment complex pool has ignited a significant debate after circulating on X, Daily Dot reported. The footage, which originated on Facebook from Leo Sullivan, depicts a woman approaching him and his children while they are at the pool.

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Sullivan claims in his post that the woman and another person contacted the police because his family was the only Black family present. He explains that even after he provided proof of his residency at the complex, the woman continued to demand his identification. He points out the absurdity of the situation by writing, “Who brings ID to a swimming pool?”

When the police arrived, Sullivan told them he was not required to show identification. He wrote, “I paid good money like everyone else, except I am Black.” According to Sullivan, the woman smiled at the response from the officers and refused to provide her name when he asked for it. He further stated that the police were called on him a second time that day when he went to the front desk of the complex. Sullivan noted that the experience was difficult for his children, and he observed the woman “begin smiling more” after she noticed one of his kids crying.

He is currently considering legal action regarding the incident

The online response to the video has been divided. Some users have pushed back against the claim that the interaction was racially motivated without having more information. One commenter wrote, “If it’s a private complex and she’s checking residency (common rule), then calling it racist just because the family is Black is lazy. The kid looking upset sucks either way, but rules aren’t racism by default.”

Others have argued that the situation is a serious concern if the description is accurate. One person wrote, “If accurate, this would be a deeply troubling situation. Incidents involving people being singled out or treated differently based on race can have a serious impact, especially on children who witness them. The full context and any investigation would be important in understanding what happened and determining accountability.”

Support for Sullivan has even come from international observers. One person from Europe wrote, “I’m not American but I respect you for standing up for yourself. It’s a shame you have to deal with this in 2026, but know that you are no different from anyone else regardless of such bad experiences. I hope your children won’t have to deal with this in the future. All the best from Europe. We also need to step it up here.”

If accurate, this would be a deeply troubling situation.



Incidents involving people being singled out or treated differently based on race can have a serious impact, especially on children who witness them.



The full context and any investigation would be important in… — David Rush 🔥 (@davidrush) August 4, 2026

There are currently no public records, police statements, or official responses from the apartment complex to confirm the specific details described by Sullivan. The woman in the video remains unidentified, and her perspective on the events has not been made public. It is worth noting that the events, including the motivation behind the confrontation and the details of the police response, have not been independently verified by us.

Without further information from the parties involved or law enforcement, the full context of this encounter remains unclear.

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