New dashcam video shows Oregon Assistant Coach Ra’Shaad samples leaving crash scene before DUII charge

A newly released dashcam video has put Oregon assistant head coach Ra’Shaad Samples back in the spotlight months after he was charged with DUII and reckless driving following a minor crash in Eugene. The footage is drawing renewed attention because it appears to show the coach leaving the scene before being stopped by the other driver.

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Fortunately, no one was injured in the April incident. However, the video has sparked fresh questions about how the University of Oregon could handle the situation with the 2026 college football season now less than a month away. While the crash happened several months ago, it remains unclear whether the program has already resolved the matter internally.

According to BroBible, the newly surfaced footage also aligns with earlier police allegations that Samples initially refused to provide insurance information and even gave the other driver a false name. Those claims have only increased scrutiny around one of college football’s most respected young assistants.

Ra’Shaad Samples was cited by a Eugene police officer instead of being taken into custody on April 12 at 2:02 a.m. after his Ford F-150 backed into a parked Dodge Ram in a downtown parking lot. Police said the coach initially drove away before the Dodge driver flagged him down a short distance later. Dashcam footage reportedly shows Samples appearing surprised when confronted about hitting the vehicle.

Oregon assistant coach Ra'Shaad Samples allegedly left the scene of a DUI crash and reportedly identified himself as "DeSean Jackson" to police. pic.twitter.com/lZi3DkAouY — HOF (@HOFApp) August 5, 2026

Police said the responding officer believed Samples showed visible signs of alcohol impairment. However, no field sobriety test was conducted. The crash caused only minor damage to both vehicles, and no injuries were reported.

While this crash resulted in only minor damage, DUI cases can unfold in dramatically different ways. One bizarre Louisiana incident involved a suspect who allegedly jumped into a swamp before being attacked by an alligator.

The larger issue centered on the DUII charge and the allegation that Samples left the scene. In Oregon, DUII stands for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, which serves the same legal purpose as a DUI in most other states. Both DUII and reckless driving are Class A misdemeanors that carry penalties of up to 364 days in jail.

According to Ryan Clarke of The Oregonian, Samples also allegedly identified himself as “DeSean Jackson” and initially refused to exchange insurance information with the other driver. Jackson is the former NFL wide receiver who is now the head coach at Delaware State.

However, this isn’t the only recent case where police footage has added new context to an existing story. Newly released Tiger Woods bodycam footage recently showed his full DUI arrest, including one moment involving Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Samples is entering his third season with Oregon as assistant head coach and running backs coach under Dan Lanning. The Dallas native previously coached at Houston, Texas, SMU, the Los Angeles Rams, and Arizona State after his playing career at Oklahoma State and Houston ended because of multiple concussions.

When Oregon hired Samples in 2024, Lanning praised him, calling him “one of the brightest young coaches” in football. He also said Samples would “recruit relentlessly” while helping develop Oregon’s players both on and off the field.

Samples has earned a reputation as one of the nation’s top recruiters. He is also credited with helping develop NFL running back Kyren Williams during his time with the Rams and former All-Pac-12 wide receiver Elijhah Badger at Arizona State.

An X post from recruiting analyst Adam Gorney has also brought renewed attention to the incident as questions continue over whether the newly released dashcam footage could affect Samples’ standing with the Ducks before the season begins.

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