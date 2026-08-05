28-Year-Old man accused of stabbing 12-year-old cousin during dispute over gaming console

What began as a disagreement over a gaming console ended with a 12-year-old boy in the hospital and his 28-year-old cousin behind bars. Authorities in Sunrise, Florida, say the family argument escalated in a matter of moments before a knife was allegedly used.

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According to True Crime News, 28-year-old Andrew Zagazeta of Weston was arrested early Friday morning on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The incident happened Thursday night at an apartment complex in the 12800 block of Vista Isles Drive. Investigators say the confrontation centered on a gaming console.

The victim suffered a stab wound to the right hip area. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening and he was taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment. As of Monday morning, Zagazeta remained at the Broward County Main Jail on a $20,000 bond.

What seemed like a simple gaming console dispute soon left a 12-year-old in the hospital

According to Local 10 News, officers who responded to the apartment first spoke with the suspect’s and victim’s great-grandmother. She told police the cousins were arguing over a gaming console and she “immediately intervened to separate them.” She also told investigators she never saw a knife during the argument.

🚨 Man Accused of Stabbing 12-Year-Old Cousin During Argument Over Video Game Console



📍 Sunrise, Florida



🇺🇸 USA



A 28-year-old Florida man has been arrested after police say he stabbed his 12-year-old cousin during an argument over a video game console.



According to… pic.twitter.com/XFIrLMM2RH — Echoes of Humanity (@wrldcrimediges) August 5, 2026

After the confrontation appeared to end, the woman said she noticed Zagazeta leaving the apartment and followed him outside “out of curiosity.” Moments later, the 12-year-old approached her and claimed Zagazeta had stabbed him in the right hip with a knife.

While investigators continue examining what happened in this family dispute, unrelated stabbing cases have also surfaced in recent days. One teacher’s stabbing claim ended with her own arrest after investigators alleged she fabricated the attack and falsely accused one of her students.

Detectives later interviewed the boy at Broward Health Medical Center. According to the arrest report, the victim said the argument began after Zagazeta used his gaming console without permission. He said his cousin pushed him before their great-grandmother stepped in and separated them.

Recent stabbing investigations have extended beyond incidents involving people. Three horses were found stabbed during a Las Vegas rodeo event, prompting authorities to investigate a teenage competitor.

The boy admitted he removed a knife from the kitchen knife block during the dispute. However, he told detectives he returned it immediately after his great-grandmother intervened. He then claimed Zagazeta pulled another knife from behind the television and stabbed him while he was walking toward his gaming console to retrieve it.

Police said the victim’s stab wound measured about 1 centimeter deep. Zagazeta was being held at the Broward County Main Jail on a $20,000 bond as of Monday morning.

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