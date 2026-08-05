California man jumps into Lake Tahoe from a giant rope swing and got arrested. The internet thinks that’s a bit too much: ‘The land of the free btw’

A man in California was taken into handcuffs after jumping from a rope swing into Lake Tahoe, despite explicit warnings from park authorities that he would be arrested for engaging in “dangerous games,” The Nerd Stash reported. Nick Coulter, a filmmaker and athlete who frequently documents his freestyle cliff jumping, captured the entire interaction and the subsequent jump in a video that has since gone viral. The clip has racked up 2.8 million views, 245,300 likes, and nearly 9,500 comments, quickly becoming his most popular post to date.

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The situation unfolded at a spot in Lake Tahoe where Coulter had installed a rope swing on a tree. He had even gone through the effort of testing the swing with a backpack before preparing for his own jump. The scene was interrupted when a State Park Patrol ranger approached Coulter and his group, while a ranger boat was also visible nearby.

The ranger informed the group that they needed to remove the rope and leave the location immediately. The warning was clear, as the ranger stated that if Coulter decided to jump from the rocky cliff, he would be arrested for participating in unsafe games.

The video has ignited a massive debate online

This enforcement is tied to California Code of Regulations Title 14, Section 4319, which bans recreational activities that could endanger people, resources, or property, or otherwise interfere with the experience of other visitors in state parks.

@nicklcoulter That time we set up a ropeswing on the lake and the rangers didnt’t like it very much. arrested ropeswing tahoe cliffjumping dangerousgames laketahoe adrenalineaddiction nickcoulter laketahoe stateparks castateparks ♬ original sound – Nick – Nick

Coulter was clearly frustrated by the confrontation and attempted to push back by asking the ranger for the specific code he was allegedly violating. He even questioned the priorities of the officers on the scene, saying, “You guys got real crime to deal with here? Good stuff. I’m glad my taxes are being used wisely.”

Despite the ultimatum, Coulter returned to the wooden platform he had set up. The ranger reiterated the consequence, telling him, “I just wanna clarify if you do decide to jump, you’re going to jail.” Coulter ignored the warning, jumped, and performed a double backflip before landing in the water. True to the ranger’s word, he was placed in handcuffs as soon as he returned to the shore. When asked about the specific charges, a ranger on the scene simply confirmed it was for “dangerous games.”

Viewers are split on whether the arrest was justified. Many users felt the reaction from the park rangers was far too heavy-handed for a simple jump into a lake. One person commented, “The land of the free btw.” Another viewer added, “I swear at this point you get more freedom in other countries. America is taking everything way too far.”

On the other side of the fence, plenty of people defended the rangers and the necessity of the law. One commenter noted, “It’s all fun and games until those same park rangers have to scrape someone’s son off the rocks.” Another person pointed out that regardless of personal opinion, the rules are in place for a reason, stating, “Regardless if you think it’s stupid, laws are laws.”

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