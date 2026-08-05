Felon sentenced to life after deadly shooting over $15 Dominoes game, judge says ‘Blood was shed for something so silly’

A neighborhood dominoes game that started with a $15 wager ended in a deadly shooting. More than two years later, the man responsible has learned he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

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Authorities said the argument escalated within minutes after accusations of cheating, True Crime News reported. What began as a dispute between players soon turned into a gunfight that claimed one man’s life and left another wounded.

60-year-old Julius Taylor Jr. was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. Now, a Mississippi judge has delivered a life sentence while condemning the violence that erupted over what he described as a trivial disagreement.

It all unraveled over a $15 dominoes game

The case stemmed from a fatal shooting that happened on May 30, 2024, during a dominoes game in Biloxi, Mississippi. WLOX reported that Taylor was playing dominoes with his neighbor’s cousin, Jerome Overton. Rodney Dabney, Overton’s cousin, was also there. After Overton won $15 from Taylor, he accused him of cheating.

Man gets life in prison for killing neighbor in fight that began over game of dominoes >>> https://t.co/hs47K9XZQu pic.twitter.com/MaKSizQRxv — WAFF 48 (@waff48) August 4, 2026

Investigators said Taylor went inside his home, retrieved a pistol, and returned outside to threaten Overton. Dabney stepped in and managed to take the gun away from Taylor. Taylor then went back inside, grabbed a second firearm, and returned before shooting Dabney in the chest.

Authorities said Dabney fired back and struck Taylor in the abdomen and knee before dying from his injuries. Taylor was arrested in June 2024 on suspicion of murder.

As authorities worked to piece together the events surrounding the shooting, other homicide cases with unusual circumstances were also moving through the justice system. A wannabe TikTok star’s murder plot later drew attention after prosecutors outlined an alleged scheme that ultimately unraveled in court.

During the trial, Taylor claimed he had been shot three times with the first gun. However, firearm analysis presented in court found that the first weapon had never been fired.

Taylor also admitted to the killing during testimony. He told the court, “Yeah, I killed him… find me guilty.” The jury deliberated for about two hours before convicting him on both charges.

As this case moved through the courts, other homicide investigations also continued to unfold. Two sisters accused of murder were seen smiling during their arrest, a moment that prompted a strong response from the police chief overseeing the investigation.

At sentencing on Aug. 3, Judge Brad Touchstone criticized the deadly violence. He said, “Blood was shed for something so silly.” He added that Taylor had unnecessarily taken a man’s life over a dominoes game and must be held accountable.

Court records showed Taylor’s criminal history dates back to 1994. It includes drug offenses, assault charges, and a 2002 conviction for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. He received a 12-year prison sentence followed by five years of probation for that conviction.

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