Liquid Death’s new MrBeast collaboration promises a ‘chocolate peanut butter shake with bubbles’

A sparkling water inspired by peanut butter cups sounds like something that should not work. Yet that is exactly what Liquid Death and MrBeast’s Feastables have created with their latest limited-edition collaboration. The unusual drink promises the taste of a dessert without actually being one.

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Dexerto highlighted that the new release transforms Feastables Creamy Peanut Butter Cups into a soda-flavored sparkling water. Instead of tasting like plain sparkling water, the drink aims to recreate the flavor of chocolate and peanut butter in a lighter form.

The collaboration has already sparked curiosity because of its unexpected concept. While it borrows its flavor from candy, the drink contains no actual nuts. It also skips caffeine and artificial sweeteners, making it a very different product from the chocolate treat that inspired it.

I definitely didn’t expect peanut butter cups to end up in sparkling water

The limited-edition sparkling water is described as a “chocolate peanut butter shake with bubbles.” Despite that rich flavor, every 12-ounce can contains only 10 calories and 3 grams of sugar. The drink also contains no caffeine, no artificial sweeteners, and no actual peanuts.

Liquid Death said it partnered with MrBeast to create a better-for-you soda inspired by Feastables. The company described it as “like a chocolate peanut butter shake with bubbles.” It also joked that the drink could be enjoyed by “kids and biker outlaws alike.”

While MrBeast continues expanding into new business ventures, his approach to building companies has also drawn interest. MrBeast’s first 250 employees were reportedly asked to read an entire book before starting work, a lesson he later said was really about teaching them one key principle.

The biker reference comes from the campaign’s launch commercial. In the ad, MrBeast claims he has purchased the world’s most dangerous biker bar. After walking inside and asking for its strongest drink, he is handed a can of the Peanut Butter Cup sparkling water instead.

The commercial quickly becomes more dramatic as the bikers chug the drink. They are then covered in what looks like melted chocolate and peanut butter. A disclaimer explains the scenes are a “flavor dramatization.” It also reminds viewers the product is sparkling water, not liquid chocolate or peanut butter.

The drink isn’t the only recent project tied to MrBeast’s growing business portfolio. MrBeast’s banking app acquisition also drew scrutiny after a senator raised concerns about how the platform allegedly promoted cryptocurrency to minors.

It is reported that the drink first launched on Amazon. A 12-pack of 12-ounce cans is priced at $14.99. Individual 19.2-ounce cans have also appeared at 7-Eleven. A wider rollout is planned for retailers including Five Below while supplies last.

Amazon’s listing also claimed that more than 1,000 packs had already been purchased during the month before the official announcement.

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