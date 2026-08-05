Illinois single mom spent days setting up pool for her child, only to be deflated by neighbor. The internet demands justice after footage went viral

A neighbor in Illinois allegedly decided to destroy a backyard pool that a single mother had spent days preparing for her children, Daily Dot reported. The incident, which was captured on home security footage, has since gone viral on X and ignited a massive conversation about property rights and neighborly conduct.

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The footage shows a woman identified as the neighbor walking toward the pool under the cover of night. The security camera, which clearly detected her presence, lit up green as she approached the setup. She took a moment to look around to see if anyone was watching before she proceeded to deflate the pool. The resulting pop was loud enough to be heard in the recording, and the woman quickly fled the yard as the water began to spill out across the ground.

According to the verified X account @ScottEnlow, the mother had spent days leveling the ground before she could even begin setting up the pool for her kids. The account noted that the neighbor was apparently bothered by the noise the two children were making, so she decided to take matters into her own hands by destroying the property.

The video has gained significant traction, racking up over 2.4 million views

People on X are not holding back, and many are calling for legal action against the woman. The overwhelming sentiment is that this goes beyond a simple neighborly dispute. Many are pointing to the fact that the woman entered the yard at night to damage something that did not belong to her.

🤬In Illinois, a single mom spent days leveling the ground and setting up a swimming pool for her two kids.



Her neighbor, bothered by the noise of the children playing, snuck over one night and took it away in an instant.



What's a good punishment the person who did this? pic.twitter.com/LHTcQ9VACz — 👮‍♂️🚒 Tales of Badge & Blaze™ (@ScottEnlow) August 4, 2026

One user wrote, “Destroying someone else’s property because you’re annoyed isn’t a disagreement; it’s vandalism. Let the law handle it.” Other users echoed this sentiment, arguing that the neighbor should be held financially responsible for the damage. One person suggested, “She should have to pay for a new pool, setup, and water.” They further stated, “She should also be arrested for trespassing and criminal damage to the property.”

Another user echoed these thoughts, noting that there should be consequences for the actions shown in the video. They commented, “Full restitution for a new pool, setup, and water, plus charges for trespassing and criminal damage. That’s the minimum.” The comments section is packed with people citing various legal violations they believe the woman committed.

Despite the viral nature of the video, the specific identity of the woman involved remains unconfirmed. We also do not have exact details on the location beyond the fact that it occurred in Illinois. It is worth noting that the source of the video may have been taken down, as it is becoming difficult to track down the original footage.

While the details provided here reflect the claims shared by @ScottEnlow on X, it is important to remember that these events have not been independently verified.

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