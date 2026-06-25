‘What am I missing?’: Man is stunned after he was quoted $163,000 for a basic pool construction, and commenters explain how ‘times have changed’

A man recently shared his frustration on X after receiving a quote of $163,000 for a basic in-ground pool installation. The video, which was posted by the account @WallStreetApes and was covered by Daily Dot, highlights a growing disconnect between homeowner expectations and current construction pricing.

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The man in the video expressed his disbelief regarding the high cost for what he described as a simple project. He noted that the planned pool is only four and a half feet deep with a small footprint and no surrounding deck. He explained, “Why in the world are in-ground pools so expensive?” He added, “I got the quote back today. It’s $163,000. For a pool? What am I missing? When did this happen?” He also asked, “Has anyone recently got a quote for one or put one in?”

It is easy to see why he is stunned, especially when you look at the broader market data. According to 2026 data from Nerdwallet, the national average for installing an in-ground pool sits at $65,909. Most homeowners report paying between $44,499 and $87,349 for a standard installation before adding any premium features. The user who reshared the video on X provided additional context, noting that standard installs in California can reach $140,000. They also claimed that a similar pool would have cost between $25,000 and $45,000 nationally back in 2016.

Many users are debating the financial wisdom of such an investment

One commenter argued that the expense goes beyond the initial construction, stating, “Swimming pools are one of the worst investments you can make towards [sic] your property anyways [sic].” This same user pointed out, “Not to mention all the time and money it takes for upkeep and regular maintenance.” It is a fair point, as the long-term costs of chemicals, electricity, and cleaning services can add up quickly.

Other commenters focused on why contractors might be quoting such high prices, particularly in upscale areas. One person suggested that contractors often adjust their pricing based on the perceived wealth of the homeowner. They wrote, “Blue collar see’s [sic] $700k+ house and assumes you have $700k+ house income.”

Prices in America are out of control



“Why in the world are in-ground pools so expensive?”



This is a real quote for a small 4.5 feet deep backyard pool. It has no deck, it comes up to the grass and nothing special. The quote was $162,382.56



“What am I missing? When did this… pic.twitter.com/IvhBc3rn9V — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 24, 2026

They further suggested that some contractors believe homeowners have access to extra funds through property appreciation, noting, “They also believe that you got free money because of the Fed, so refinance your free appreciation and pay your gains to them.”

The shift in affordability over the last decade is clearly weighing on potential buyers. One commenter summed up the nostalgia many feel about past pricing, writing, “Back in the day you could put in a full in ground pool with your yearly bonus. Times have changed.”

While we could not independently verify the specific $163,000 quote or the identity of the man in the video, the conversation reflects a real tension in the home improvement industry. If you are planning a renovation, it is always a smart move to gather multiple quotes and understand the current market baselines before committing to a project of this scale. The gap between the $65,909 national average and a six-figure quote is significant, and it serves as a reminder to do your homework.

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