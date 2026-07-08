American influencer jumped from his hotel balcony into Lake Como, and Italians are furious: ‘This is reckless and disrespectful’

American influencer Josh Pumb is facing a wave of backlash after filming himself jumping from his hotel balcony directly into Lake Como, Newsbomb reported. The footage, which originated from the Salt Lake City native, shows him climbing over the railing of his room at Hotel Villa Flori before plunging into the water below. While he didn’t appear to suffer any injuries, the stunt has ignited a firestorm of criticism regarding the behavior of tourists in Italy.

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The video was highlighted by the X account @mamboitaliano__, which pointed out that this type of behavior is fueling growing frustration among locals. People in Italy are becoming increasingly fed up with visitors who treat historic and natural sites like their own personal playgrounds. The account noted that the influencer described his leap as an “epic stunt” in his own posts, a move that clearly didn’t sit well with those who live and work in the area.

Residents of Nesso, a town located in the province of Como, have been particularly vocal about these actions. They have issued a firm plea for an end to what they call “dangerous tourism.” It is understandable why they are so upset, as they have pointed out that Lake Como “is not an amusement park.” The issue goes beyond just one balcony jump. Locals have reported a rise in visitors diving from bridges, piers, and other structures, creating hazards for themselves and for boat traffic.

Italy continues to look at implementing stricter rules for bold tourist behavior

The Civera bridge in Nesso is specifically mentioned in these calls for change, as people continue to jump from it despite existing bans. Similar incidents have been reported at a pier in nearby Faggeto. Residents argue that these videos and reels “are not entertainment” because they normalize risky behavior and encourage others to imitate it. It is a valid concern, as the digital reach of these influencers can quickly turn a localized nuisance into a widespread trend that puts more people in danger.

🚨 American influencer Josh Pumb from Salt Lake City dives off a balcony at the lovely Hotel Villa Flori on Lake Como, calling it an epic stunt



But Italians are furious 🇮🇹



Over the danger, potential rescues, and the bad example it sets



No wonder Italy is cracking down with… pic.twitter.com/YboKSsASbs — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) July 6, 2026

The frustration is so high that Nesso residents are now calling for stricter measures to manage the crowds. Their proposals include a timed entry ticket system, caps on the total number of visitors, and a ban on unaccompanied minors entering certain areas of the lake.

Public reaction to the video has been divided, though the disapproval seems to carry more weight. One commenter noted, “Beautiful spot. The last thing it needs is crass ‘influencers’ from the new world demanding attention.” Another individual weighed in, stating, “This is reckless and disrespectful. Lake Como isn’t a stunt spot. Italy’s right to crack down on these idiots.”

While some people attempted to defend the act as a form of adventure and claimed that “the real fear is living a life uninspired,” that sentiment is clearly in the minority compared to the outcry from those who value the preservation and safety of the region.

The residents issued a clear message to any content creators planning a visit to the area. They stated, “Respect the places. Respect those who live there. Respect those who work and provide essential services on the lake.”

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