New bodycam footage shows Tiger Woods’ arrest in full, but one moment involving Donald Trump is drawing attention

Since the golf pro’s third accident in a while, the debate seems to surround him on a daily basis. The audience is desperate to know the answers behind Tiger Wood’s latest DUI, and this desperation is fueled yet again as his bodycam footage has gone public. It gives insights into how the golfer interacted with the officer after his crash, in fact, way more, but Woods’ mentioning Donald Trump has given the footage extra spotlight.

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The bodycam shows the officer’s interaction with the golfer before the arrest, and as reported by the Daily Mail, Woods was on a phone call after crashing his SUV. When he saw the officer, the athlete claimed, “I was just talking to the President.” Tiger didn’t listen to the police officer right away; she approached the golfer herself, calling after him repeatedly.

When the authorities arrived at the scene, the officer, while the golfer was on the phone, asked Tiger Woods, “We’ll get you to hang down here with us, please.” It’s not like the athlete didn’t listen. He concluded his conversation with Trump, and as he was walking towards the officer, Woods said, “Thank you so much – all right, you got it, thank you, bye.”

Woods’ mentioning that it was the ‘President’ may sound intentional to some, but his friendship with Trump goes way back

To some, Tiger Woods’ claim of being on a call with President Donald Trump may sound like an attempt at bragging, but his friendly terms with Trump didn’t just start yesterday. The president has publicly called the golf pro a “very close friend”, with their friendship dating back to the mid-2000s when Woods used to play at Trump-owned golf properties. Since then, their friendly terms have grown, with the golfer also saying he has known the president “for a number of years.”

JUST IN: Tiger Woods called President Trump from the scene of his rollover crash before his DUI arrest, per TMZ.



"I was just talking with the President." pic.twitter.com/jRbdmsJIwS — Resist Wire (@ResistWire) April 2, 2026

​In 2019, due to Woods’ dramatic Masters comeback win, Trump even awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House. Coming back to the DUI, the friendship between these two goes beyond a phone call. Following the crash, the president seemingly backed the athlete after the breathalyzer showed no indication of alcohol consumption.

Trump, in his support, said, “He lives a life of pain. He has a lot of pain. He’s an amazing guy. He’s an amazing athlete. He does have pain. He doesn’t have an alcohol problem, but he does have pain.” With these words, the president shared his opinions about his friend and seemingly cooled some of the heat around the athlete whose reckless choices were already being questioned.

Woods’ crash was bad, but he was lucky that it didn’t take a tragic turn. Being the third crash in a while, it even left his ex-wife concerned because the golf legend is quite close to their kids. He was arrested on misdemeanor DUI and related charges and was held at the Martin County Jail. After about eight hours, the minimum mandatory hold under Florida law, Tiger Woods was set free on $1,150 bail. The athlete has now announced a step back from golf to focus on health.

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