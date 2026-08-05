‘Trader Joe’s count your days’: Woman gave famous Trader Joe’s treat to her boyfriend’s dog, and it nearly cost him his life

A woman has shared a complaint about an unusual experience with Trader Joe’s. She appears to blame a popular dog treat from Trader Joe’s for causing a life-threatening choke, as she gave it to her boyfriend’s dog. According to her, when the dog started chewing and progressing, he started choking and coughing. That’s when she realized the treat was the reason. No comments from Trader Joe’s were found.

Recommended Videos

According to Brobible, the woman whose name appears to be Natalie Stokes, per her TikTok profile, recorded herself explaining her experience. She started by saying, “Quick PSA: If you don’t want your dog to die, then listen up,” and also focused on the dog, claiming he wasn’t in the mood to enjoy. Stokes then showed the treat’s packaging that read, “Nothing But Sweet Potato,” and explained what happened to the dog. Apparently, when the dog was struggling, she had to pull the treat from his throat through her hand.

She recalled, “And I give him half of the sweet potato, and he’s chewing, and I have the camera in his case cause he’s like [chewing sounds] and I think he’s enjoying it.” Natalie further described, “He is not. He’s actually dying, and I’m just videoing and laughing. But after a second I’m like, ‘OK, why are you coughing it shouldn’t be that hard to chew.” Following this, she claimed she reached “the depths of his throat and pulled out the whole half of the sweet potato (treat),” because “He couldn’t chew it because it’s hard.”

Natalie urged pet owners to avoid the treat after the choking scare

Natalie concluded by saying, “Trader Joe’s count your days,” and also claimed she would have filed a “fat lawsuit” if something had happened to her boyfriend’s dog. In her statement, she also urged other pet owners to avoid giving these treats, claiming that soft treats are better because the one she complained about is tough for dogs to digest. She stated, “Just don’t get these. Get like something else, maybe softer, I don’t know. Clearly not an expert.” She then showed the dog lying on the couch, suggesting he’s safe and sound after the choking incident.

As the video gained traction, viewers shared their experiences in the comments section. As one commenter stated, “This happened with my dog too!” Another one added. “They are definitely hard and then get gummy too when chewing, making them even more of a choking hazard!” Apart from these, one person wrote, “I think maybe just your dog. My dogs are big chewers, this is nothing for them.” Another shared their experience, stating, “My dog loves them. He chews on them like jerky.”

It appears that Natalie’s audience was divided, with some having issues similar to hers while others claimed the opposite. The incident has not been independently verified, and Trader Joe’s has not publicly addressed the reported dog health concern.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy