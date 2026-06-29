“Always check your receipt”: This Trader Joe’s customer intended to buy just 5 tomatoes, then the amount on her receipt became a shocking reminder

A Trader Joe’s incident involving a receipt has come to light. According to Brobible, a woman posted a TikTok in which she claimed that she meant to buy 5 tomatoes from Trader Joe’s. However, when she checked the receipt, it showed the amount for 75 tomatoes. It appears that this experience served as a reminder for her to always check the receipt.

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The TikTok user @intheclouds_ posted the video, which has garnered over 180,000 views. It shows a Trader Joe’s receipt on her lap, listing the products she bought. Of all the products, she focuses on the tomatoes, which seem to be listed at the highest price ($21.75). The receipt reads that each tomato costs $0.29 and mentions the quantity she bought as 75.

It appears that this customer was unhappy with the price, as she originally bought just a fraction of what was listed on her receipt. In the video, which is around 12 seconds long, the woman questions, “This is your reminder to always check your receipt because why did they ring me up for 75 tomatoes, and I only got five?” and then it ends. The caption says, “Not in this economy, no ma’am.”

The audience stepped in with their opinions

It looks like checkout procedures in US grocery stores involve the cashier scanning a product’s code and entering the quantity the customer has bought to calculate the total. According to IFPS Global, PLU (Price Look-Up) codes are typically used to make checkouts faster, easier, and more efficient. Coming back to her TikTok, many stepped in with their opinions on the incident.

One of them questioned, “I’m sorry but you happily paid $100 at Trader Joe’s and didn’t think that was wrong? I don’t think I have ever spent over $30 there and if I did I would absolutely question it and not pay till I understood.” Another user claimed they already calculate the bill in their head, “I always have a pre calculated amount in my head so I would’ve noticed immediately.”

Apart from these, many seemed optimistic about this incident. One wrote, “As a cashier this happens! always an accident! & we’d happily refund:-))” Someone also said, “As a cashier mistakes like these happen more often than you’d think. People be rushing us and then we make small mistakes. I would refunded you and gave you them for free.” Both of these comments were liked by the TikToker.

While this was the feedback she got on her video, her TikTok profile doesn’t show a follow-up video yet, which would confirm whether she got a refund on the receipt drama.

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