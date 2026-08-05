Condition of a Trump supporter’s house in West Virginia has come to light, and the internet looks concerned: ‘This is mental illness’

The internet has come across a Donald Trump supporter’s house situated in West Virginia. According to The Nerd Stash, a person shared a picture of this house on Reddit, and the audience appeared concerned. The same person who posted the picture also claimed that the rich neighborhood was “about 90 minutes away” from this house.

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As seen in the picture, the house appears to be in a rough condition, sitting on the side of a road with no other houses seen nearby. It also has a trailer at the front, and a wooden shed is visible on the left side. Apart from their rough condition, one thing that appears common among them is handwritten sentences reflecting support for Donald Trump. From “Vote Trump” to “Swing for Trump 2020,” the picture also shows the house having the American flag and other stickers.

“Seen in western Virginia,” the person who shared the picture wrote in the caption. Apart from Donald Trump, the house also appears to mention the former US president Joe Biden with odd remarks, including, “Do not trust Joe Biden.” No residents are seen in the image, except for a car parked near the wooden shed, suggesting that someone might be present. No comments from the house owner were found.

The internet appeared concerned about the house

According to the ACLU of Pennsylvania, your private property is usually your space for political speech, and the government has limited power to prevent you from displaying political signs. However, local rules, nuisance laws, and zoning can still matter, especially for Graffiti as seen on this West Virginia house.

The image was shared by the user u/DogsAreOurFriends on the subreddit r/pics. It gained significant traction, with over 8,000 upvotes and about 2,000 comments. Several people seemed unenthusiastic about the person’s support for Trump. One stated, “An actual display of Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Another wrote, “Pretty much explains everything you need to know about things right now in the US.”

Apart from these, one user claimed, “Like, this is so far beyond just supporting a politician or party. This is mental illness and the type of folks who should be on a list.” The audience’s feedback consisted of similar ideas. No comments from the homeowner were found, and the user’s claims are not independently verified.

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