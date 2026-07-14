Jersey Mike’s worker told a woman to get out after she asked for a birthday discount, then she threatened him: ‘You’re going to have a whole lawsuit’

Has anyone ever asked for a discount on their birthday? Well, one woman asked for it at Jersey Mike’s, but it seems it ended in a confrontation with an employee. According to the Daily Dot, she asked for a discount but was refused. Apparently, the worker refused it by saying something odd, so the woman started recording him. Later, in the confrontation, she threatens him, saying, “You’re going to have a whole lawsuit.”

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The footage shared by @Chicago_Goofies on Twitter/X appears to provide additional context. The woman asks the employee to repeat what he just said. According to her, the worker denied her discount request by saying, “Get the f*** out.” However, the footage doesn’t show the man doing what he was accused of. It appears that, as she records, the woman repeatedly insists that he recall what he said.

Later, he can be heard repeating the line, saying, “Get the f*** out. Please and thank you.” Apparently, the employee, who calls himself David, then criticizes her request, calling her “broke.” Then the woman argues that she asked for it because it was her birthday. Their heated exchange then continues. No comments from the restaurant were found.

The confrontation continues…

As an unhappy customer, the woman expressed displeasure at how she was being treated on her birthday and told the employee, “Watch you lose your job, David.” Following this, the woman is seen walking away from the scene, saying, “Thank you,” but then returns and threatens the employee with legal action. She says, “You’re going to have a whole lawsuit. You got the right one to play with.”

A woman walked into Jersey Mike’s and asked the employees if she could get a birthday discount. When they told her they couldn’t offer one, she wasn’t happy about it.



Instead of accepting their answer, she argued back and forth with the employees. The situation continued to… pic.twitter.com/l1tcy5FnOi — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) July 13, 2026

Well, the employee didn’t seem to take this threat seriously, as he says, “Yeah, I better pay them money first.” The confrontation continued, and when the woman asked to see the manager, the worker said, “Right here.” The woman then asked to call corporate, but it turns out the employee had already called them. However, there’s no sign of someone else coming in to address the matter.

The confrontation seems to end after the woman repeatedly says, “You are very lucky,” to the employee. Before she gets to the exit, apparently, a female employee apologizes to her, to which she says it’s not necessary for her to apologize. Viewers also stepped into the comment section to share their opinions. One asked, “When did having a birthday become an occasion for unhinged entitlement?”

On the other hand, one seemed to demand the complete context of the story: “Post the whole story I was treated poorly over my birthday rewards point blank period!” The audience appeared divided on the matter. The identities of those involved and the location of this incident remain unknown. Jersey Mike’s has not publicly spoken on it yet.

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