A woman explained her frustration on social media after her neighbor allegedly opened a daycare in her neighborhood. She claimed they initially lived peacefully and had no issues with their neighbors as they were “good friends,” but after they moved, another family moved in and started a daycare. As a result, she said she now wakes up to the screams of the children from her neighbors.

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According to BoredPanda, the woman shared her story on Reddit, writing about the difficulties she is facing living in her neighborhood. She wrote that her new neighbors have lived in the area for 2 years, but they had no issues before. The woman mentioned that the neighbors have only one child of their own, which could be bothersome, but things got worse when they opened a daycare in their home. The woman insisted that they love kids and are childfree by choice, hers and her husband’s. She said the screams of the children from the daycare have now become a source of stress for her.

She stated in her post, “I find out the woman is opening a home daycare. We live in a court, so our houses are quite close together – there’s maybe 20ish feet between her front yard and ours, and we share a fence in our backyards. Ever since she opened the daycare, my mornings are full of screaming infants and toddlers, and the sound sets my teeth on edge and stresses me the f*** out.” She added, “We live in Southern Ontario and there is nothing we can legally do about this; we’re just stuck listening to the whining, crying, and screaming at random points in our day.”

Reddit felt sorry for the woman…

As the post gained traction, the viewers poured their opinions in the comment section, with many showing their concern for the woman, as one of the commenters stated, “I live next to a few kids, and when they play outside, I feel like I live in a playground. So – I get what you’re saying. I’m sorry your happy place has changed!” Another one added, “My neighbor has a ridiculous car that I can FEEL when he comes home. Also, he sits in it with the engine running for hours sometimes. Quiet neighbors are a luxury. We miss the nice family that used to live in that house.”

Others suggested her the ways she can help reduce the noise coming from outside as one of the commenters wrote, as one of the commenters wrote, “My parents put in a tall fence with offset pickets and put a trellis arbor in front and planted fast-growing evergreen plants and installed a fountain in a similar situation. It helps a lot with noise to put a lot of texture and white noise between you and sound.” Another one asked, “I’m surprised they didn’t have to check with neighbors to open a business so close. Have you tried noise machines for your house?”

This seemed to be the audience’s feedback. Despite the post gaining traction and viewers pouring their opinions on the neighbor issue, the full context of the story remains unknown. The incident is not independently verified, and the identities of those involved remain unknown. No comments from the woman’s neighbor were found.

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