Woman went to Ojos Locos with her boyfriend, and how one hostess greeted him is going viral

A recent trip to Ojos Locos turned into a major viral moment for a couple after a hostess made a comment that left everyone questioning what was really going on, BroBible reported. TikTok user Scarlet Rivas shared her experience in a video that has reached 229,100 views, detailing a date night that took an unexpected turn the second they walked through the front door.

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Sitting in her car, Scarlet Rivas explained, “The very first time me and my boyfriend went Ojos Locos together, we walked in. And the hostess looked at him and was like, ‘Weren’t you just here yesterday?’” She followed that up with a quick grimace and a dry “Thanks.” In the video description, she kept it brief, noting, “We just wanted some wings and got served beef.”

The internet had plenty to say about the hostess and her decision to drop that specific question in front of a girlfriend. Some commenters felt the hostess was being intentionally messy. One person wrote, “They’re jealous of how bad you are and were trying to start some thing.” Another user agreed, saying, “Oh she weird for that.” A different commenter suggested that the behavior was out of line, stating, “She shouldn’t be saying that I would call her manager and snitch her out she’s mad that your BAD AF.”

Some people felt the hostess might have actually been trying to help out. One person commented, “Wait cause I would of thought she’s doing me a favor by letting me know.” Another user mentioned, “Here I was thinking she was being a girls girl by letting you know he was there the other day without you.”

This viral clip sparked a broader conversation on Reddit about how to handle jealousy from other women in general. One user opened a discussion by asking how others manage these types of encounters. The consensus among the responses was that maintaining your own peace is the best strategy.

One person suggested, “If there are women close to me that are jealous in a way that makes them mean, I distance myself from them.” They also added, “Never be put off going for what you want in life. They say you shouldn’t dim your light for the benefit of others.”

Others focused on the internal state of the person acting out. One Reddit user noted, “I feel sorry for them. You have to understand that if they’re trying to tear you down, it’s because they have issues with themselves and they want everyone else to feel bad about themselves too. It must be miserable to live that way.”

One user shared, “If I’m in public and a woman is giving me nasty looks for no reason, I just smile I think the best defense against hateful or jealous people is kindness. I know that sounds so cliché, but there’s nothing more gratifying than watching someone who wants to get under your skin realize they can’t. They look like the a—-, you look graceful. It’s a win-win.”

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