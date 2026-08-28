President Donald Trump is reportedly renaming Lake Ontario “Lake America” because of the trade dispute with Canada. After the president’s controversial decision, NFL announcer Al Michaels appeared to take a dig at him on air. According to the Daily Mail, this happened during a live NFL preseason broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, where Michael was with his broadcast partner, Kirk Herbstreit. No comments from Donald Trump were found.

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The 81-year-old criticized Trump’s renaming decision during Thursday Night Football, when the New England Patriots were competing against the Cleveland Browns. What reportedly happened is that the overhead camera showed a wide view of the stadium, Huntington Bank Field, including Lake Erie. That’s when Michaels decided to comment on the president’s decision.

The NFL announcer recalled, “That is Lake Erie. We think it is still called Lake Erie… We’re not quite sure at this point. But we’ll be by Lake something like Ontario or whatever it’s going to be called by the time we get to Buffalo. Anyway, you know what I’m talking about… Read the news.” While he said it during the game near Lake Erie, Michaels also talked about the upcoming regular-season game on September 17, which will take place near Lake Ontario.

Browns dominated the game

Apart from Michaels comments on Donald Trump’s decision involving Lake Ontario, the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots ended with a 37-13 score. The Browns dominated the game, with third-string quarterback Dillon Gabriel being the most productive. Gabriel delivered strongly during the first half of the game with his three touchdowns against the Patriots.

AL MICHAELS TAKE SHOTS AT PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.



“That is Lake Erie. We think it is still called Lake Erie… We're not quite sure at this point. But we'll be by Lake something like Ontario or whatever it's going to be called. You know what I'm talking about… Read the news.” pic.twitter.com/hrfIOUyrBd — MLFootball (@MLFootball) August 28, 2026

Coming back to Donald Trump, he’s ordering the U.S. Federal Government to no longer call the lake “Lake Ontario” but switch to “Lake America” instead. It appears that by this move, Trump is reflecting the ongoing trade and political feud with Canada, especially its province of Ontario. He reportedly signed the executive order directing the Department of the Interior and the U.S. Board on Geographic Names to change the lake’s name.

The name appears to have already been changed for U.S. federal use, and notable personalities such as Al Michaels are criticizing the decision. No comments from the president were found after the NFL announcer’s remarks on his decision.

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