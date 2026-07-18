Man arrested after slamming into the gates of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s East Hampton home, but police say ‘we are not sure he even knew who lived there’

According to Page Six, a 63-year-old man was arrested this week after crashing his vehicle into the front gates of the East Hampton home owned by Jay-Z and Beyoncé. The driver reportedly hit the mechanical gates at high speed, causing significant damage to the property. It is not yet clear whether the couple was actually inside the residence at the time of the incident.

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After the crash, the driver was taken into custody and transported to Stony Brook Hospital for pain treatment. His vehicle was also impounded as the investigation remains ongoing. Representatives for Jay-Z and Beyoncé have not yet provided a comment on the matter.

Shortly before hitting the gates, the man stopped at a nearby house to ask about a woman who did not live there. The resident at that location also reported to police that the man appeared confused. Officers at the scene completed a criminal mischief and criminal trespass affidavit as they continue to look into the incident.

Details of the East Hampton estate and the family’s recent public appearances

Detective and Sergeant Jennifer Dunn, one of the responding officers, noted that the man has no prior criminal history and that he appeared confused both at the scene and after his arrest. According to investigators, no weapons were found and no direct threats were made during the incident.

A 63-year-old man has been arrested after driving his vehicle at high speed into the security gate of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s home. pic.twitter.com/zDYZFVWIsR — Pop Fusion HQ (@PopFusionHQ) July 17, 2026

Dunn stated, “we are not sure he even knew who lived in that house at this point.” She further explained, “It could just be chance he picked that house if he was having a medical issue.” Similar police responses to celebrity homes have occurred in other recent incidents, like a sports star’s home after a 911 hang-up.

The property, often referred to as the Pond House estate, is a 12,000-square-foot mansion sitting on two acres of land in East Hampton. According to the Daily Mail, Jay-Z and Beyoncé purchased the seafront home in 2017 for $26 million. The estate features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a grand room, and a library.

While the couple has deep ties to the area, Jay-Z has had a busy public schedule in recent weeks. He was spotted in the Hamptons earlier this month attending Michael Rubin’s All White Party, and he also performed a three-night, sold-out concert series at Yankee Stadium that kicked off on July 10. During those performances, both Beyoncé and their 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, made surprise appearances on stage.

The family performed songs together including Can’t Knock the Hustle and Feelin’ It. Jay-Z has spoken openly about his pride in Blue Ivy’s musical abilities, especially her talent on the piano. In a previous interview with GQ, he said, “Blue is a crazy pianist, but she won’t let us get her a teacher. She doesn’t want it to be a job. But she has perfect pitch.”

Earlier this year, Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home was targeted in a shooting while she was inside. A suspect, 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, was arrested and faces charges including attempted murder. She has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody. Similar incidents, where a man tried to enter a celebrity’s home multiple times, have occurred before.

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