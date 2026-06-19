A man tried to enter Sabrina Carpenter’s home more than a dozen times, then showed up in court claiming it was all for ‘national and global security’

A judge ordered William Applegate to stay away from pop star Sabrina Carpenter for five years after he admitted to attempting to enter her home more than a dozen times. According to AP News, the court hearing took place on Wednesday in Los Angeles, where the 31 year old faced the consequences of his persistent actions.

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Applegate appeared in court without an attorney, choosing to sit at the defense table with a laptop while dressed in a suit. He spoke coherently during the proceedings, claiming that he and Carpenter were involved in a classified military program. According to Applegate, it is essential for the sake of “national and global security” that the two of them “be together as soon as possible.”

He further alleged that Carpenter intentionally looked at him during her performance at the Coachella festival in April to communicate with him. In stark contrast, Carpenter has maintained that she is a complete stranger to the man. She stated in a petition that she has never met or communicated with him, and she has no desire to do so. Her attorney, Blair Berk, informed the judge that “she is in fear for her own personal safety and the safety of members of her family.”

The Judge Wasn’t Buying His Explanation

While Carpenter was prepared to testify remotely, she was not called to the stand. The situation escalated significantly last month when Applegate reached the front door of the Los Angeles residence by traversing a neighboring property. During this encounter, he hit a security guard and was subsequently arrested. Although a temporary restraining order was issued on May 29, he reportedly returned to the property in the following days.

Applegate admitted to all these appearances, claiming that Carpenter wanted him to be there. He also suggested that police and the singer’s representatives were working against him, though he noted he would be “more than willing” to stay away if Carpenter told him so herself. Judge David L. Wasserman addressed Applegate’s claims directly during the hearing. He told the defendant, “I understand that it’s your belief that in order to save the world, you and the petitioner must be together.”

A Los Angeles judge granted Sabrina Carpenter a five-year restraining order against a man who had been stalking her.



The judge ordered him to stay away from Carpenter, her homes, and her workplace until 2031.



📸: @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/58BMj3Wwq7 — Complex (@Complex) June 18, 2026

The judge emphasized that Applegate must follow the court order rather than his own perceived military commands. Under the terms of the five year order, Applegate must remain at least 100 yards away from Carpenter, her sister, and her sister’s partner. He is also prohibited from possessing firearms or attempting to communicate with the singer in any way.

Carpenter has seen a massive rise in her career recently. After starring in the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World, she transitioned into a highly successful music career. Following the release of her 2022 album Emails I Can’t Send, she achieved global fame with her 2024 album Short n’ Sweet, which featured hit songs such as Espresso and Please Please Please. She is now a multiple Grammy winner and one of the most prominent pop stars in the industry.

While the restraining order is now in place, Applegate remains under a criminal investigation, though official charges have not been filed according to current court records.

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