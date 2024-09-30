Image Credit: Bethesda
Image: Marvel Studios
Deadpool & Wolverine Deleted Scene Brought Back Loki Legend

Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Sep 30, 2024 01:25 pm

A recently released deleted scene from Deadpool & Wolverine gives fans a glimpse into a tense interaction between two significant characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Most fans of the Disney+ series Loki will remember Hunter B-15.

Warning: minor spoilers from Deadpool & Wolverine and Loki.

Mr. Paradox came from the film itself and Hunter B-15, a character originally introduced in the Disney+ series Loki. In The scene, Mr. Paradox, who has facial scars presumably inflicted by Deadpool in a prior encounter, approaches Hunter B-15 at the Time Variance Authority (TVA) headquarters. He makes a seemingly innocuous request for resources to establish an observation post on Earth-100005. However, his ulterior motive is to accelerate the construction of the Time Ripper, a pivotal device for his nefarious plans.

B-15, now in a position of authority within the TVA, is not easily swayed. She denies Mr. Paradox’s request and refuses to assist him, setting the stage for a potential future conflict between the two. While this scene did not make it into the film’s final cut, it provides additional context to the plot. This could have helped B-15 eventually realize Mr. Paradox’s deceit. However, the scene’s removal might have been due to pacing considerations and the fact that it doesn’t need to be in the movie. It doesn’t really drive the plot forward.

Nevertheless, it tells us there was intent to further explore TVA’s involvement in the Deadpool & Wolverine storyline and strengthen its connection to the Loki series. It’s sad that we don’t have that, but deleted scenes like this can always still be canon because all it does is explain side stuff. For example, it can be confirmed that B-15 was in a higher position as well as that they were too smart for Mr. Paradox. While small, it shows why such a minor scene didn’t need to be in the full cut.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
Aggy has worked for multiple sites as a writer and editor, and has been a managing editor for sites that have millions of views a month. He's been the Lead of Social Content for a site garnering millions of views a month, and co owns multiple successful social media channels, including a Gaming news TikTok, and a Facebook Fortnite page with over 600k followers. His work includes Dot Esports, Try Hard Guides, PC Invasion, Pro Game Guides, Android Police, N4G, WePC, Sportskeeda, and GFinity Esports. He has also published two games under Tales and is currently working on one with Choice of Games. He has written and illustrated a number of books, including for children, and has a comic under his belt. He writes about many things for Attack of the Fanboy.
