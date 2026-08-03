Canadian artist paints Trump portrait using horse manure. It sold for $1,800 the night before the show opened: ‘It was just a therapeutic thing to do’

A portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump made from horse manure has become a major talking point at this year’s Sooke Fine Arts Show in British Columbia. The painting, called “The Don of Dung,” was made using paint mixed from horse manure and water.

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The artist behind the piece is Wendy Chartrand, who lives in Metchosin, B.C. She said she created the portrait because she was upset about political issues between Canada and the United States.

According to Barriere Star Journal, the painting sold for $1,800 to an anonymous buyer the night before the show opened to the public.

Artist says the painting helped her deal with frustration over Canada-U.S. tensions

Chartrand said her frustration with recent political events pushed her to make the artwork. “I was upset about the way things were going and comments about the ’51st state’, tariffs and even the Gordie Howe Bridge,” she said. Her comment about tariffs comes as Trump has pushed for tariffs tied to wildfire smoke drifting from Canada into the U.S.

Trump portrait painted with shit sells for $1800 in Canada.



A portrait of Trump made partly with actual horse manure has sold for $1,800 at the Sooke Fine Arts Show.



Artist Wendy Chartrand calls it “Don of Dung”.



EPIC! pic.twitter.com/DHCMrhEG0z — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 1, 2026

She added that many Canadians share her feelings about how the country has been treated. “I think a lot of Canadians are upset about the way Canada’s getting treated, and so it just seemed like an outlet for me to vent, it was just a therapeutic thing to do,” Chartrand said. Chartrand said she was surprised when the piece sold so quickly, but also relieved. “I was surprised, and I was really happy because I didn’t want it in my house,” she said with a laugh.

She said some visitors at the art show reacted with disgust when they first saw the portrait of Trump, but their reaction quickly changed once they realized what the paint was made from. “I’m just really happy that people seem to be enjoying it, and that it is sparking a lot of conversation and laughter,” she said. The trade tension behind her frustration escalated further when Trump shared an AI-generated air filter image aimed at blocking Canadian wildfire smoke.

Chartrand said the idea for the manure-based paint came up during a conversation with friends and family. She pointed out that people have used natural materials like berries and leaves to make paint for a long time, so she wondered why horse manure couldn’t work the same way.

Getting the material wasn’t hard, since Chartrand owns three horses named Nina, Tallina and Jimi. She said she collected the manure without keeping track of which horse it came from. “I picked the manure at random, so I don’t know exactly which one is responsible, so let’s say all of them,” she said.

Chartrand first sketched Trump using charcoal, then spent about a month completing the painting. Because the materials were fresh, the process was not pleasant to work through. “I had to do it inside for the most part,” she said. “So I had the air purifier going, and a couple of times I would wear a mask to paint because it smelled really bad.”

Despite the strong smell during the painting process, Chartrand said the finished artwork does not carry any odor. The piece is sealed under several coats of lacquer, which keeps the smell from reaching visitors at the gallery.

The Sooke Fine Arts Show is marking its 40th anniversary this year. It runs through Aug. 3 at the SEAPARC Recreation Center. The event features juried artwork from around 280 artists based on B.C.’s coastal islands, along with live music, demonstrations, talks, guided tours, and activities for young people and seniors.

Jen Hayward, the executive director of the show, spoke about the role art can play in sparking discussion. “Art has the power to both inspire and challenge, and artists often use their work to explore ideas, ask questions, and spark conversation,” Hayward said. “Every visitor connects with something different, whether it’s sublime landscapes, sculpture, photography, jewelry or thought-provoking social commentary.”

Chartrand said she is already thinking about future projects once the show ends, including a possible series of manure paintings featuring other political figures she describes as “horrible politicians.” She mentioned one idea in particular, a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin with his name spelled “Pootin.” She said she doubts that piece would be as popular as her Trump portrait.

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