Hogwarts Legacy is the upcoming open world adventure game set in the same universe as Harry Potter but years before his time. Though Hogwarts Legacy itself isn’t a PlayStation exclusive game, there is a bunch of substantial exclusive PlayStation in-game bonuses to enjoy. Here is every piece of the Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation exclusive content.

How to Get All PlayStation Exclusive Hogwarts Legacy Content

First off, the PlayStation exclusive Hogwarts Legacy content is available for every player regardless of pre-order or edition. All you have to do to enjoy the PlayStation Hogwarts Legacy content is own a copy of the game on PlayStation 4 or 5.

It is worth noting that the Hogwarts Legacy content exclusive to PlayStation will only be exclusive for a year. After a year, the bonuses, quests, and cosmetics will be available for all platforms.

All Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation Exclusive Content Explained

Let’s get right to it — here are all of the PlayStation exclusive bonuses available in Hogwarts Legacy:

The “Haunted Hogsmeade Shop” Quest

Additional Dungeon

Shopkeepers Cosmetic Set

In-game Hogsmeade Shop

The “Haunted Hogsmeade Shop” quest will see players purchase a shop owned by Cassandra Mason who is oddly very eager to get rid of it. As you explore your new shop, you’ll find spooky mannequins and much more secrets to uncover.

Once the “Haunted Hogsmeade Shop” quest is complete, players will own their very own Hogsmeade shop which will allow them to get better rates for selling their items and gear. The Shopkeeper’s Cosmetic Set is likely available through the quest as well and will allow you to fit your new role as the owner of your new Hogsmeade shop.

Lastly, PlayStation players will have access to an exclusive dungeon. It is unclear exactly what dungeons are at this time, but we are sure it is something pretty amazing.

And that is all the bonuses PlayStation players will get when they play Hogwarts Legacy. As a reminder, if you’re on any other platform, don’t worry because these features will come in a year’s time. Don’t worry, at least everyone has access to Avada Kedavra.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023