Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy is Over Powered

After watching the second Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase, we got a closer look at the Dark Arts magic and the Avada Kedavra spell. If you are unfamiliar with this unforgivable curse, it is a spell that instantly kills whoever it targets. If the Avada Kedavra spell sounds a little OP to you it’s because it is. Here is everything we know about Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Get Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy

Since Hogwarts Legacy isn’t out yet, we don’t know how to get Avada Kedavra. What we do know is that the killing curse isn’t a locked end-game spell. Though it won’t be chosen as early as character creation, each wizard and witch can inevitably choose to go down the path of Dark Arts while playing Hogwarts Legacy.

Players who decide to be a dark witch or wizard will be able to get the Avada Kedavra spell and use it to immediately eliminate their foes. This is easily the most powerful spell in the entire game and, while not an absolute necessity, will make playing Hogwarts Legacy easier. However, it does mean that you’ll be a dark witch or wizard which might not match your role-playing dreams.

How Avada Kedavra Works in Hogwarts Legacy

Just like any other spell, Avada Kedavra is a spell that can be equipped to one of your spell slots. There are no special parameters to using Avada Kedavra. The only thing that makes Avada Kedavra different is that it has a longer cooldown, but not by much.

In the gameplay showcase, the player had to defeat two massive cave trolls with huge health bars. After immediately killing the first cave troll with Avada Kedavra, the wizard used other spells like Stupefy which barely made a dent in the cave troll’s health. The wizard simply waited until the Avada Kedavra cooldown ended, which didn’t take very long, and zapped the second cave troll.

There are potions that can be consumed to shorten spell cooldown which makes Avada Kedavra even more deadly. Just as you might have expected, Avada Kedavra is an extremely overpowered spell that seemingly has no drawbacks.

It would be cool if using unforgivable curses had a negative effect on your player. For example, if you use Avada Kedavra, a quarter of your own life would be taken. Something like that would make these extremely broken spells more balanced. The game is still in development, so maybe things will change before it officially releases.

Even if Hogwarts Legacy does launch later for last-gen players, there is a lot to be excited about. Whether you acquire Avada Kedavra as soon as possible or stick with defense against the Dark Arts, the choice is up to you.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022