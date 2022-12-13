Hogwarts Legacy Launches Later Than Expected for Last-Gen Players

Hogwarts Legacy is in every player’s radar since its announcement in 2020. The exciting new game set in the highly acclaimed Harry Potter universe promises to bring all the joy and adventure that recent films have brought to the world. If you are planning on experiencing the game on your last-gen console, you might have to wait a little longer. Hogwarts Legacy’s release date on last-gen consoles got pushed a bit further, and some players are disappointed about the recent discovery.

On December 13, the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter profile made a tweet regarding the game’s release date across all the platforms, and last-gen players will have to wait for longer. According to the tweet, Hogwarts Legacy’s release date was pushed back to April 4 on PS4 and Xbox One. Sadly, last-gen users will have to wait for more than a month in comparison to next-gen and PC users.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms. — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) December 13, 2022

Nintendo Switch users will also have to wait until July 25 to experience the game. Many players were disappointed about the news, while others were scared because they thought that last gen consoles would harm the game’s launch date for every platform.

Next-gen console and PC users will experience Hogwarts Legacy as intended without being set back by other platforms. Many gamers believe that last-gen consoles are setting back games in general, holding back what developers can deliver in all consoles to cater to last-gen users.

Many Triple-A developers are still supporting last-gen consoles, but sadly they cannot bring the same experience that next-gen consoles and PC get. Battlefield 2042 and Modern Warfare 2 launched in last-gen and next-gen consoles, but any player who has seen the differences knows that last-gen users are not getting the experience developers intended.

After the developers tweeted about the game’s release date, they stated that if players wanted to know more about the release date delay for last-gen consoles, they should head over to their FAQ page and find out more about it. Unfortunately, there are no explanations for the delay and some players are complaining about it.

Hogwarts Legacy will release on PS5, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022